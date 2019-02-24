Alberta Politics
Author Angie Thomas (Photo: Anissa Hidouk).
On the Come Up, young adult fiction by Angie Thomas, tops Audreys Books fiction bestsellers

Posted on February 24, 2019, 1:05 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Feb. 17, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. On the Come Up (Young Adult) – Angie Thomas
2. Love and Ruin – Paula McLain
3. The Friend – Sigrid Nunez
4. The Flame – Leonard Cohen
5. The Lost Girls of Paris – Pam Jenoff
6. The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle – Stuart Turton
7. Twice Chosen Man – L Leighton Decore *
8. Disintegrate/Dissociate – Arielle Twist
9. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven – Mitch Albom
10. The Gown – Jennifer Robson

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Becoming – Michelle Obama
2. Orange Chinook: Politics in the New Alberta – ed. Duane Bratt, Keith Brownsey, Richard Sutherland, and David Taras * +
3. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung * +
4. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben MacIntyre
5. Educated – Tara Westover
6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century – Yuval Noah Harari
7. What Are We Doing Here? – Marilynne Robinson
8. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer
9. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +
10. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

