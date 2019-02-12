Now, about that unconstitutional dog that ate Stephen Mandel’s homework …

It’s time for something completely different: a podcast!

Don’t worry, it’s not mine. We’re not about to start podcasting here at AlbertaPolitics.ca, where old-timey newspaper columns that have a beginning, a middle, an end, and usually make a fairly strong point are our thing.

Normally at this blog we strive only to give you the full experience of the newspaper game of old, only without the hangovers and the inky fingers.

Well, never say never, I guess. Just the same, your blogger certainly doesn’t think of himself as a podcasting kind of guy. Nevertheless, others do, and some of them keep asking me to be their podcast guest.

This time it was my friend and colleague Dave Cournoyer, author of the Daveberta.ca blog.

In the absence of his usual co-host, Ryan Hastman, who is soaking up the sunshine in Florida as we Edmontonians hunker down and enjoy our winter city, Mr. Cournoyer invited me to be his guest on the Daveberta Podcast, recorded Sunday in his dining room in the determinedly New Democrat Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood riding.

Dave’s other guest was Natalie Pon, who like Dave is young, articulate and extremely knowledgeable about Alberta politics, and who unlike Dave is associated with the United Conservative Party.

We had an entertaining time talking about the upcoming Alberta general election, what the governing NDP and the Opposition UCP have done well and not so well, and, of course, the catastrophe that struck the Alberta Party when an unconstitutional dog ate Stephen Mandel’s homework.

Not much sympathy for Mr. Mandel in the small crowd in Dave’s dining room, I’m afraid, but more than a couple of laughs. All this was made possible with the help of producer Adam Rozenhart, who threw his polished broadcasting voice into the action occasionally, too.

The podcast was published yesterday morning, when for some reason it was still magically 2018. But you can click on the link below to hear it.

As for Mr. Mandel’s homework, I expect we’ll be hearing more about that in the next few days.