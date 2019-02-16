Janice MacDonald’s Eye of the Beholder spends another week atop Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 10, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *

2. A Grain of Rice (Young Adult) – Nhung Tran-Davies *

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

4. The Changeling – Victor Lavalle

5. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

6. you are enough: love poems for the end of the world – Smokii Sumac

7. The Light Over London – Julia Kelly

8. The Fall of Gondolin – J.R.R. Tolkien, Christopher Tolkien, Alan Lee

9. The Gown – Jennifer Robson

10. The Good Son: A Novel – You-Jeong Jeong

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Sam Steele: A Biography – Rod Macleod * +

2. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung * +

3. By Chance Alone – Max Eisen

4. Orange Chinook: Politics in the New Alberta – ed. Duane Bratt, Keith Brownsey, Richard Sutherland, and David Taras * +

5. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

6. How to Mend: Motherhood and its Ghosts – Iman Mersal *

7. The Wall of Birds – Jane Kim with Thayer Walker

8. First We Make the Beast Beautiful – Sarah Wilson

9. Wickaninnish Cookbook – Wickaninnish Inn

10. Anger and Forgiveness – Martha C. Nussbaum

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher