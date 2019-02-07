Alberta Politics
Edmonton author Janice MacDonald (Photo: Twitter).
Eye of the Beholder, a mystery by Edmonton’s Janice MacDonald, returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 3, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
2. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society – Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows
3. The Changeling – Victor Lavalle
4. The Golden Tresses of the Dead – Alan Bradley
5. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
6. The Gown – Jennifer Robson
7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris
8. Our Homesick Songs – Emma Hooper
9. Every Note Played – Lisa Genova
10. Welcome to the Anthropocene – Alice Major * +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How To Mend: Motherhood and Its Ghosts – Iman Mersal *
2. Becoming – Michelle Obama
3. Fascism: A Warming – Madeleine Albright
4. Art Matters – Neil Gaiman
5. Enlightenment Now – Steven Pinker
6. Churchill: Walking with Destiny – Andrew Roberts
7. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown
8. Starlight Tour – Susanne Reber and Robert Renaud
9. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
10. Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada – Canadian Geographic

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

