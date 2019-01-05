Washington Black by Esi Edugyan tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list for final week of 2018

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 30, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

2. Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

3. Less – Andrew Sean Greer

4. Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan

5. My Year of Rest and Relaxation – Ottessa Moshfegh

6. Spy of the First Person – Sam Shepard

7. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

8. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

9. Fire & Blood: 300 Years before A Game of Thrones – George R.R. Martin

10. The Outside Circle – Patti LaBoucane-Benson and Kelly Mellings *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Grit and Glory – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *

2. Dam Busters – Ted Barris

3. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson and Matilde Sanchez-Turri *

4. Vodka and Apple Juice – Jay Martin

5. Truth be Told – edited by Jeananne Kirwin, foreword by Catherine Anne Fraser * +

6. 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta – Leigh McAdam and Debbie Olsen *

7. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

8. Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot

9. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *

10. Magnetic North: Sea Voyage to Svalbard – Jenna Butler * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher