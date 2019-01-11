Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Jan. 6

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 6, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq

2. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

3. The Fork, the Witch and the Worm (Young Adult) – Christopher Paolini

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

5. The Silence of the Girls – Pat Barker

6. The Colors of All the Cattle – Alexander McCall Smith

7. Starlight – Richard Wagamese

8. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *

9. A Dog’s Way Home – W. Bruce Cameron

10. Murder by the Book – Lauren Elliott *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton Then and Now – David Aaron *

2. Rick Mercer Final Report – Rick Mercer

3. Erebus – Michael Palin

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. The Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

6. Lost Connections – Johann Hari

7. Tweets from the Trenches – Jacqueline Carmichael

8. Looking Back, Moving Forward – editor, Julie C. Robinson *

9. Vietnam: an Epic Tragedy: 1945-1975 – Max Hastings

10. The Future of Capitalism – Paul Collier

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher