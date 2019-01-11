Alberta Politics
Inuit throat singer and author Tanya Tagaq (Photo: Michael Hoefner, Creative Commons).
Bestsellers

Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Jan. 6

Posted on January 11, 2019, 12:49 am
34 secs

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 6, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
2. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
3. The Fork, the Witch and the Worm (Young Adult) – Christopher Paolini
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris
5. The Silence of the Girls – Pat Barker
6. The Colors of All the Cattle – Alexander McCall Smith
7. Starlight – Richard Wagamese
8. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
9. A Dog’s Way Home – W. Bruce Cameron
10. Murder by the Book – Lauren Elliott *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton Then and Now – David Aaron *
2. Rick Mercer Final Report – Rick Mercer
3. Erebus – Michael Palin
4. Educated – Tara Westover
5. The Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris
6. Lost Connections – Johann Hari
7. Tweets from the Trenches – Jacqueline Carmichael
8. Looking Back, Moving Forward – editor, Julie C. Robinson *
9. Vietnam: an Epic Tragedy: 1945-1975 – Max Hastings
10. The Future of Capitalism – Paul Collier

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list for final week of 2018

Related Post

Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction

Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction
Climenhaga / May 26
The Left-Handed Dinner Party, short stories by Alberta author Myrl Coulter, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

The Left-Handed Dinner Party, short stories by Alberta author Myrl Coulter, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Sep 29
Oil Change at Rath’s Garage by Shari Narine leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Oil Change at Rath’s Garage by Shari Narine leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / May 26
Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Jul 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)