Poetry by Smokii Sumac, two-spirited member of Ktunaxa Nation in B.C., tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 20, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. you are enough: love poems for the end of the world – Smokii Sumac

2. Manhattan Beach – Jennifer Egan

3. The Girl in the Woods – Camilla Läckberg

4. Marilla of Green Gables – Sarah McCoy

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

6. The Power – Naomi Alderman

7. Once Upon a River – Dianne Sittenfeld

8. The Water Cure – Sophie Mackintosh

9. Sleeping in the Ground – Peter Robinson

10. Injun – Jordan Abel

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. No Quit in Me – John Kuby

2. Educated – Tara Westover

3. Becoming – Michelle Obama

4. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

5. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

7. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben MacIntyre

8. Magnetic North: Sea Voyage to Svalbard – Jenna Butler * +

9. Blowing the Bloody Doors Off – Michael Caine

10. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo and Michael Eric Dyson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher