No truck convoy to Ottawa? No trucks, no glory, perhaps, but no Conservative PR disaster either

If you were one of those cynics who wondered how far that heavily publicized Ottawa-bound truck convoy demanding new pipelines and demanding them now would get, you have your answer: Nowhere.
The promised slow-moving, horn-honking, eastern-bastard-annoying convoy from Alberta was supposed to depart Red Deer on Feb. 15. But Monday afternoon, the self-described “grassroots movement” behind the trans-Canada rolling blockade or whatever it was supposed to be pulled the plug on the entire venture before the trucks even left the depot. The reason? It was “no longer viable.”
The basis of this alleged lack of viability was not explained, so supporters and skeptics alike are bound to engage in a little harmless speculation and then yell at each other on social media about it. Well, so be it.
Rally 4 Resources, the Red Deer-based group nominally behind the effort, promised Monday to refund anyone who donated to the group’s GoFundMe campaign online.
“This event was planned in response to the overwhelming momentum that’s been building from our resource rallies,” the group said. “Unfortunately, we have come to the decision that it is no longer viable to proceed with our planned convoy.”
So, in the event – or, rather, not in the event, or at least in the non-event – the momentum turned out to be something less than overwhelming. Whatever could have gone wrong?
It’s possible, of course, that the organizers realized the actual number of truckers who would be available to drive all 3,500 kilometres to Ottawa without pulling a load was bound to be seriously underwhelming.
People do want to work, after all, and if you’re a trucker that means you have to be available to pull loads with your truck if you want to make any money.
Others have suggested that the group – which seemed suspiciously closely connected to the Conservative Party of Canada – may have been quietly asked to drop its plans. This theory says Conservative Party of Canada pollsters must have been getting back answers that suggested the potential for a large group of trucks from Alberta creating a nuisance on the highways of Ontario wasn’t going to win any friends for Conservative federal Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer.
After all, the instant a grinning Mr. Scheer just happened to turn up at the huge truck rally that snarled traffic around Edmonton International Airport on Dec. 19, and then made sure his face was plastered all over social media aboard some of the rigs, his name and party were inextricably linked to the convoy’s organizers in the minds of Canadians.
Protesters who were there that day can deny it all they like – and they might even be right – but the idea that the convoy and others like it was in fact organized to bring publicity to Mr. Scheer’s Edmonton visit and embarrass Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in now firmly embedded in the public’s consciousness.
If voters outside the Prairies weren’t enamoured of this spectacle, you can certainly see why Mr. Scheer’s strategists might want it to quietly go away.
Unfortunately for Mr. Scheer, a group of so-called “yellow vests” – the people who are giving a bad name across the country to high-visibility fabrics – apparently plans to continue with its own cross-Canada convoy protest.
If they turn out to have the organizational skills to keep their act together and find some trucks for the trip, Mr. Scheer and his party are not only going to be blamed for everything they get up to, but for everything they say.
And given the kind of poisonous garbage some of them have been spewing up to now, that could be very bad for Mr. Scheer. And when he says he has nothing to do with them, lots of voters just aren’t going to believe him.
On to Ottawa? The Conservatives had better hope the story of the still-planned yellow-vest protest also turns out to be a case of no guts, no glory, and, above all, no trucks!
Bill Malcolm
Could there be a more, as the Brits used to say, clueless clot than Andrew Scheer? Viewing him only from the perspective of his public appearances and utterances, I am struck by his dull slow-witted reponses. He has some pre-arranged thing to say, and seems unable to process any change by way of a reporter’s follow-up question – one wonders if he has even understood the query posed. He merely repeats what he’s already said. Not a bright man. Apparently confident that he could have beaten down Trump on NAFTA, or done this and that better than PM Twinkletoes hisself merely by stating as much but without further explanation, he has trouble grasping context and content. He is not quick on his feet, er, brain. Dear oh dear, what a useless waste of time he is for a man occupying the role of Leader of the Opposition. I imagine he is the life of any party, even a social tea. A buzzkill dimbulb. From dull minds come dull policies, and then one is reduced to sloganeering standing in for actual thoughtful reflection. Gronk. Just imagine the scintillating conversation you could have if by some major misfortune, you were stuck alone in a room with him. My definition of cruel and unusual punishment.
So the Alberta good-natured if ill-informed truck convoy is off, but the cunning twisted minds of the Canadian far right who have purloined the yellow vest idea (of the upset against Macron-Neoliberalism-Deluxe regular French folk) for their own nefarious reasons, might do something truculent themselves. Oh joy. Let us raise a cup of good cheer. This hive of white supremacist blaggards, racists, misogynists and xenophobes need to have a territory to themselves – I nominate Ellesmere Island. Trump can come and give lectures to a sell-out crowd, and then demand payment for looking after their defence from China, Russia, the Latin American and Muslim hordes and JT.
Federally, your navel-gazing out-of-touch Jagmeet Singh looks set to sink the NDP. That leaves only the Greens, and Elizabeth May is no dope. Ran into her when she protested our right of way spraying 35 years ago in NS. Was sneakily impressed and thus slowly began my change to being environmentally responsible. She’d roast Scheer’s underperforming neurons for a mid-morning snack with ease and aplomb. So it’s the Greens for me federally from now on, not least because of Notley revealing her true spots and the relentlessly annoying Alberta TV ads of dubious logic polluting our airwaves night and day. Voted NDP for years and for our good MP who got shot down for perhaps touching women inappropriately post his election loss to a Liberal nonentity in 2015, while being the best friend our vets ever had. No reason to vote NDP whatsoever – not a single one.
Rocky
I have been thinking much the same thing myself about Elizabeth May and the Greens. Living in Alberta, as I do, there is not much hope of the Green Party of Canada even running candidates in most ridings, especially mine, though, so in the absence of some geriatric Communist running on a whim, as used to happen occasionally, I suppose I shall hold my nose and vote NDP anyway.
Political Ranger
Well, certainly no brains!
These guys are all Conservative voters, no doubt about that. Both provincially and federally.
That they can’t organise, that they have no coherent strategy, that they have no message beyond personal outrage is not at all surprising for a bunch of Albaturda red-neck right-wing nutjobs; that was Klein’s level of competence and cri de coeur for the duration of his term.
Just another day chuckles and wonderment out on the flats.