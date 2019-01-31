Canadian Geographic’s Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 27, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Golden Tresses of the Dead – Alan Bradley

2. Foe – Iain Reid

3. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

4. Manhattan Beach – Jennifer Egan

5. The Fall of Gondolin – J.R.R. Tolkien, Christopher Tolkien, Alan Lee

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

7. A Dog’s Way Home – W. Bruce Cameron

8. The Long Take – Robin Robertson

9. The Red Word: A Novel – Sarah Henstra

10. The Eavesdroppers – Rosie Chard +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada – Canadian Geographic

2. A Velocity of Being – ed. Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick

3. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +

4. Becoming – Michelle Obama

5. Aristotle’s Way – Edith Hall

6. Educated – Tara Westover

7. Life on Earth – David Attenborough

8. We’re Going to Need More Wine – Gabrielle Union

9. Art Matters – Neil Gaiman

10. Nobody Walks Alone – Dale M. Bayliss *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher