The cover of David Aaron's Edmonton Then and Now.
Photographer David Aaron’s ‘Edmonton Then and Now’ tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list

Posted on December 24, 2018, 12:47 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 16, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny
2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
3. French Exit – Patrick deWitt
4. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
5. Bygumbo (children’s) – Gwen Molnar and Barbara Hartmann *
6. Milkman: A Novel – Anna Burns
7. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
8. My Sundays With Normand – Adele Fontaine *
9. Starlight – Richard Wagamese
10. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *
2. Becoming – Michelle Obama
3. Alberta Book: Photographs – George Webber * +
4. The Secret History of Soldiers – Tim Cook
5. Dam Busters – Ted Barris
6. Educated – Tara Westover
7. Truth be Told – ed. by Jeananne Kirwin, foreword by Catherine Anne Fraser * +
8. Grit and Glory – Lorna Schultz Nicholson*
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
10. The Spy and The Traitor – Ben MacIntyre

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

