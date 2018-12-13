Alberta Politics
Author Richard Wagamese (Photo: Milkweed Editions).
Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Dec. 9

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 9, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese
2. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
3. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny
4. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
5. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
6. The Flame – Leonard Cohen
7. Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
8. The Lost Words – Robert MacFarlane
9. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
10. Marilla of Green Gables: a Novel – Sarah McCoy

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Becoming – Michelle Obama
2. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *
3. Dam Busters – Ted Barris
4. Grit and Glory – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *
5. Erebus – Michael Palin
6. All our Relations – Tanya Talaga
7. Maps, Markets, and Matzo Ball Soup – Twyla Campbell *
8. Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age – Darrel J. McLeod
9. Truth be Told – edited by Jeananne Kirwin, with foreword by Catherine Anne Fraser *
10. Rick Mercer Final Report – Rick Mercer

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

