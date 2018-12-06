Alberta Politics
Michael Hingston and Natalie Olsen; Photo found on Center 1888.
Bestsellers

2018 short story Advent calendar tops Audreys Books Edmonton fiction bestsellers

Posted on December 06, 2018, 12:19 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 2, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Seems to be not picture of the 2018 calendar; 2017 will have to do.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 2018 Short Story Advent Calendar – Michael Hingston & Natalie Olsen * +
2. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny
3. My Sundays with Normand – Adèle Fontaine *
4. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
5. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
6. The Lost Words – Robert Macfarlane
7. Milkman – Anna Burns
8. The Flame – Leonard Cohen
9. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
10. Bygumbo (children’s) – Gwen Molnar and Barbara Hartmann *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Grit and Glory – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *
2. Becoming – Michelle Obama
3. Magnetic North: Sea Voyage to Svalbard – Jenna Butler * +
4. Maps, Markets and Matzo Ball Soup – Twyla Campbell *
5. Dam Busters – Ted Barris
6. Falling for London: A Cautionary Tale – Sean Mallen
7. The Other Everest – David Irvine *
8. Art Matters – Neil Gaiman
9. Ralph vs. Rachel – Mark Milke *
10. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

My apologies for missing the list for the week of Nov. 25. I was on the road. It was led by Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black on the fiction list, and Looking Back, Moving Forward, edited by Julie C. Robinson for non-fiction.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

