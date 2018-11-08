Translating Air, poetry by Edmonton’s Kath MacLean, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 4, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Translating Air – Kath MacLean *

2. A Season Among Psychics – Elizabeth Greene

3. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

4. Unsheltered – Barbara Kingsolver

5. Watch the Lilies – Dag Gustav Gundersen Storla

6. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

7. Treaty 6 Deixis – Christine Stewart *

8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

9. Starlight – Richard Wagamese

10. Sleeping in the Ground – Peter Robinson

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Map, Markets and Matzo Ball Soup- Twyla Campbell *

2. Grit and Glory: Celebrating 40 years of the Edmonton Oilers – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *

3. Homes – Winnie Yeung and Abu Bakr al Rabeeah *

4. The Orange Shirt Story – Phyllis Webstad

5. My Stories, My Times – Jean Chretien

6. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *

7. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph

8. Educated – Tara Westover

9. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

10. The Making of the October Crisis – D’Arcy Jenish

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher