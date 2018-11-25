If other Canadians don’t think Alberta should go suck a lemon, they probably soon will

Hey Alberta! Go suck a lemon!
I don’t endorse that sentiment, of course. I’m an Albertan, after all.
The person who did say something like that, as it happens, didn’t say it about Alberta.
It was a long, long time ago, 1976 as a matter of fact, when Catherine Ford said that about Quebec.
All this bilingualism stuff, see, was driving the young reporter for a small Ontario newspaper nuts, so she sat down at her typewriter and got it out of her system.
“Hey Quebec! Go suck a lemon! Better still, give me a divorce. A no fault, no-contest, you keep your property and I’ll keep mine, split,” Ms. Ford wrote, continuing in that vein probably longer than was strictly necessary.
Alberta newspapers – in the midst of an oil boom and feeling alienated with Prime Minister Trudeau; Pierre, that is – loved it. They reprinted it like crazy. Before you knew it, Ms. Ford was a leading light at the Calgary Herald, where she enjoyed a stellar career before retiring in 2004.
Fast-forward to 2018. Alberta has been the master of all it surveyed as long as anyone can remember, perpetually the richest province in Canada. This was thanks to our petroleum reserves, as it turns out, not our good management. Still, that never stopped us from lecturing other provinces, especially Quebec, about how to run their affairs.
It’s been so long since Ms. Ford showed up in Calgary we’ve had two booms go bust! So, as the famous and probably apocryphal Alberta bumper sticker inferred, we’ve pissed it all away a second time.
For a recent decade of that epoch, Canada was run by a prime minister from Calgary. His chief lieutenant was another Calgary MP. His Parliamentary Caucus was packed with Albertans.
And yet here we are in the midst in another one of our periodic Alberta tantrums.
There’s a Bitumen Bubble, don’t you know? Or, as we call it this year, a price differential between what tarry Alberta bitumen fetches and better-quality crude from West Texas. If we only had a pipeline, we have persuaded ourselves, we’d have access to more markets and the price would go up. (Never mind that supply-and-demand stuff. That’s so 20th Century!)
Why, it’s costing us more than $80 million a day not to have that pipeline! So we want one, and we want it now!
We’re not only furious that we don’t have a new pipeline to tidewater, as we call the ocean when we’re here on the Prairies, we’re furious again at Prime Minister Trudeau; Justin, that is.
We had a big demonstration in Calgary Thursday outside a meeting where Mr. Trudeau was speaking. People who got paid time off from work carried nicely printed signs. That was a good thing, though, because the badly printed signs were either in the hands of pissed-off postal union members who were yelling at the PM about something else, and weren’t getting paid for it, or of people who thought it was cool to attack the prime minister’s 70-year-old mother.
Never mind that during those 10 years Alberta Conservatives were running the country, not a mile – pardon moi, not a single kilometre – of pipeline to tidewater got built.
Never mind that that Calgary prime minister’s chief lieutenant, also from Calgary, was Jason Kenney, who now heads Alberta’s Opposition United Conservative Party and seems to be the angriest of all the angry Albertans who are angry at Mr. Trudeau.
Never mind that Alberta’s NDP premier, Rachel Notley, whom Mr. Kenney accuses of being a close ally of Mr. Trudeau, is just as angry at Mr. Trudeau as Mr. Kenney is.
Never mind that Mr. Trudeau has actually had the federal government purchase a pipeline so the government of Canada can expand it, and appears to be doing his damnedest to make that happen – in spite of being accused daily by Albertans of doing the opposite.
Never mind that the more than $80-million dollars we’re supposed to be losing every day is a highly suspect figure based on a fundamentally flawed Scotiabank report and nobody knows how Alberta government finance boffins actually came up with their estimate from that.
Never mind that not all barrels of Alberta crude are subject to the discount, even though the Scotiabank calculation, and therefore the Alberta conclusion, assumed they were. (A truer estimate may be more like 400,000 of the three million or so barrels we export daily are subject to the discount. And we’re not losing it, we’re forgoing it, which is an important distinction.)
Never mind that the problem isn’t just pipelines, it’s our own neglectful management through all the years the dough was rolling in.
Never mind that at least three of the Big Five oilsands producers – Husky Oil Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. – are making out like bandits from the bitumen price differential. Naturally, they will do whatever they can to ensure the situation remains exactly as it is.
And never mind that our previous Conservative provincial government back in 2007 completely ignored the sound advice of its own experts about the high risk of pursuing gold-rush-style development of the oilsands without investing in value-added production like upgrading bitumen here in Alberta.
Oh, and never mind that while we keep churning the stuff out as fast as we can, it turns out that law of supply and demand still applies in the 21st Century. Who knew?
So here we are. Blaming everybody but ourselves about the very real predicament in which we find ourselves.
Which is a long way of saying, I suppose, that I wouldn’t be very surprised if some young reporter somewhere else in Canada was writing a column right now that begins, “Hey Alberta! Go suck a lemon!”
Or, perhaps, if she happens to live in Quebec, “Alberta! Allez sucer un citron!”
NOTE TO READERS: I owe B.C. economist Robyn Allen for the tip about the Scotiabank report, and The Tyee’s Andrew Nikiforuk, a Calgarian, for the evidence of the next four never-minds. Ms. Ford’s column is not easily found on the Internet, all the likely databases having started their work in 1977. Thanks to the help of a real librarian, however, a copy of the original column has been located. Bless you, Amanda Wakaruk! I’ll be on the road next week giving some presentations on traditional editing skills, which you can tell from reading the Internet are considered obsolete by mainstream media. As a result, my blog production is bound to be reduced somewhat. Nevertheless, for those of you who enjoy this stuff, things will return to normal soon, God willin’ and the crick don’t rise. DJC
David
I suppose venting is good and in some ways therapeutic, but it seldom accomplishes change. Yes, many Albertans are frustrated and worried about their economic future, particularly in Calgary, and looking for someone to blame for their problems, so the protests that greeted the Prime Minister are not that surprising.
Western Conservatives have been working over time to whip their supporters into a frenzy and their contempt and disdain for the Prime Minister is also nothing new. The protesters looked like they just came from a UCP convention but I think Kenney is making a political mistake by trying to create anger against the Prime Minister and politically capitalize from it. First of all, Kenney is running provincially and there is no one named Trudeau on the ballot. Second, the rest of Canada is not preoccupied by Alberta’s economic angst the same way the UCP and possibly the Federal Conservatives are. An interesting observation over the years – when the Alberta economy is doing really good, Eastern Canada often is not and when Eastern Canada is doing better, often Alberta is not. Simply put oil consumers in Eastern Canada benefit from lower oil prices, Albertans that work in the energy industry do not. Also simply put – most voters in Canada still live in Eastern Canada, particularly in Ontario and Quebec.
The Federal Conservatives have already done a lot to alienate voters in Quebec with their over the top anti-carbon tax campaign, while it plays well in rural Saskatchewan, it also does not play well in many parts of BC and probably not so well in the GTA either. If they really want to lose the next Federal election probably the best way will be to tie themselves too closely to big oil and Doug Ford. However, perhaps Kenney is actually secretly ok with that outcome. If they lose Federally, he might imagine coming in as this shining white knight from Alberta to pick up the pieces after the party inevitably dumps Scheer. I think his true interest has always been Federal, not provincial politics and he just settled for Alberta politics, because it was the only viable option for him at the time – he knew the Federal Conservatives did not want to pick two leaders from the same city and province in a row.
This well explains why the UCP is so eager to participate in demonstrations against the Liberal Prime Minister and continue to energetically attack him even after the Federal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline and Trudeau seems to want it to proceed. However, it does not explain why Federal Conservatives go along with this approach. I think maybe it is because Trudeau really gets under their skin and this makes them irrational, but if they continue on this path I suspect it will end badly for them in the next Federal election in places that are not dominated by oil company head offices.
tom in ontario
Happy Grey Cup Day Edmontonians.
Farmer Brian
Interesting article I found, it is from Oilsands Magazine, May 11, 2015:”Why upgrading bitumen in Alberta no longer makes sense”. One interesting part of the article lists the companies that abandoned planned upgrading facilities back in 2007, a few of the reasons why and that the only planned refinery to get built was the Sturgeon refinery which won’t be fully operational until early next year. I didn’t realize the planning stage for this refinery was over 11 years ago, things do move slowly!
As for oil pipelines under Harper, interesting timelines. Northern gateway approved in June, 2014. Court overturned approval in June 30, 2016 for very similar reasons that the Trans Mountain expansion was overturned, lack of Indigenous consultation. Trudeau officially killed Northern Gateway Nov. 29,2016 when he announced the approval of Trans Mountain. As for Trudeau buying the existing pipeline, was really a desparate act to buy time when they realized Kinder Morgan had had enough. Personally I don’t believe Trudeau is one bit interested in building the Trans Mountain expansion, owning it allows him to play both sides of the fence and for those who support it he can keep their hopes up past the next election. Remember he also introduced bill C-48 which prohibits the loading of an oil tanker from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to the Alaskan border but LNG tankers are fine.
One more thought, there are 4000 inbound trips by tankers on the east coast. Why is there never any mention of the marine life there? We are talking about a 360 vessel increase on the west coast and it is the end of marine life. Enjoy your day.
Susan Wright
Well said, David.
John
As an Albertan for almost 29 years via Saskatchewan I think I can say with some understanding of politics here. The citizens of this wonderful province have been indoctrinated through over 40 years of conservative rule to not trust, despise and at times hate Ottawa or anything Liberal (not conservative). It is the only rationale for the words and vitriol shown Trudeau when, as you say, he’s gone out of his way to help. Ft. Mac, Calgary floods and now this pipeline. Certainly more than the CPC and Harper ever did…pretty strange.
Bob Raynard
Thanks for writing another great column, David, and enjoy your time away.
Without mentioning it by name, you have touched on the whole concept of social license, a concept I believe has been prematurely been declared dead by right wing commentators. Said commentators have pointed to pipeline protestors in Burnaby, and the fact that work on a pipeline has not yet started, as an argument that social license has not worked.
Arguing that the continued existence of protestors proves social license has been ineffective, however, completely ignores how many severely normal people did get convinced by Rachel Notley’s social license. If all the corporate might behind Jason Kenney’s Used Car Party does get a UPC party elected, it will be interesting to see how the rest of Canada reacts to an Alberta government whose only solution to climate change is to pray for some kind of technological solution, and to ramp up bitumen production with a Ministry of Truth singing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Only then will it be possible to accurately gauge the effectiveness of social license.
Just as Agent Orange has emboldened the Ugly American in the States, so too will Jason Kenney reinforce, and enable, the Red Neck Albertan. I wonder if this enterprising Alberta woman has considered how her merchandise advocating lynching our Prime Minister will affect other Canadian’s thoughts on Alberta’s present situation:
https://www.lowclassoiltrash.com/
Geoffrey Pounder
“Never mind that the more than $80-million dollars we’re supposed to be losing every day is a highly suspect figure based on a fundamentally flawed Scotiabank report and nobody knows how Alberta government finance boffins actually came up with their estimate from that.”
At a certain point in politics, facts cease to matter. Science be damned. Political issues take on a life of their own, fuelled by emotion. Politicians may command these swells of public hysteria or be swept away by them.
In the case of pipelines and oilsands expansion, the UCP’s Jason Kenney and the NDP’s Rachel Notley are on the same page. But their fates come the 2019 election will be wildly different.
From a progressive viewpoint, it’s sad to see the NDP ignore the science and fuel the hysteria. What will such political pandering avail them in 2019?
The NDP will be swept out to sea.
UCP supporters wouldn’t vote NDP even if Notley built a billion pipelines. She has only managed to alienate her own.