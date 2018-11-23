Alberta Politics
Bygumbo cover, illustrated by Barbara Hartmann (Image: Barbara Hartmann).
Bygumbo, children’s lit by Edmonton author Gwen Molnar and illustrator Barbara Hartmann, leads Audreys fiction bestsellers

Posted on November 23, 2018, 12:53 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 11, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Author Gwen Molnar.

1. Bygumbo (children’s) – Gwen Molnar and Barbara Hartmann *
2. Ice & Other Stories – Candas Jane Dorsey *
3. 2018 Short Story Advent Calendar – Michael Hingston and Natalie Olsen * +
4. Eye of the Magpie – Jan Piers *
5. French Exit – Patrick deWitt
6. The Reckoning: A Novel – John Grisham
7. Killing Commendatore – Haruki Murakami
8. Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel – Lee Child
9. The Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane
10. The Heart Begins Here – Jacqueline Dumas

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Dam Busters – Ted Barris
2. Becoming – Michelle Obama
3. The 47 Year Old Present – Adrian Mike Pearce with Vicki Allen and Jan Piers *
4. Grit and Glory – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *
5. All Our Relations: Finding the Path Forward – Tanya Talaga
6. The Great Escape: A Canadian Story – Ted Barris
7. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung *
8. Educated – Tara Westover
9. Trafficked Girl – Zoe Patterson and Jane Smith
10. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century – Yuval Noah Harari

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books' Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week

