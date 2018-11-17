A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Nov. 11, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Grain of Rice (Young Adult) – Nhung Tran-Davies *

2. Treaty 6 Deixis – Christine Stewart *

3. Prison Industrial Complex Explodes – Mercedes Eng *

4. Short Story Advent Calendar 2018 – Michael Hingston and Natalie Olsen * +

5. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq

6. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

7. Starlight – Richard Wagamese

8. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

9. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith

10. Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Dam Busters – Ted Barris

2. Grit and Glory: Celebrating 40 Years of the Edmonton Oilers – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *

3. Shrewed – Elizabeth Renzetti

4. All our Relations: Finding the Path Forward – Tanya Talaga

5. Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age – Darrel J. McLeod

6. Maps, Markets and Matzo Ball Soup – Twyla Campbell *

7. Erebus – Michael Palin

8. Educated – Tara Westover

9. Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane

10. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher