UCP finally – after an ever-so-excruciating wait – shows rogue nomination candidate Lance Coulter the door

Give Lance Coulter credit: The guy seems to be a very hard worker.
Leastways, the United Conservative Party nomination candidate in the Edmonton-Henday West Riding certainly had to work extremely hard to get himself kicked out of the party’s nomination process.
Finally, late yesterday morning, the UCP – oh, so reluctantly – instructed Mr. Coulter to take a hike.
The former assistant to the Edmonton Griesbach Conservative Member of Parliament Kerry Diotte was one of three nomination candidates in the Henday electoral district who invited members of Soldiers of Odin anti-immigrant vigilante group to a constituency association beer night and then posed for selfies with them.
But he was the only one of the three who wouldn’t immediately disavow the “Soldiers” – who turned up in their biker-style colours with S.O.O. emblazoned on their jackets, hats and T-shirts.
Instead, Mr. Coulter hunkered down for a spell, then came out swinging, defending the “Soldiers’” fundamental right to free selfies and his prominent role in it. He made a series of increasingly eye-popping comments that, if he’s not a Soldiers of Odin sympathizer, sure as heck made him sound like one. He also effectively made UCP Leader Jason Kenney out to be a liar when he contradicted the leader’s dubious claim the embarrassing guests had “crashed” the party.
Not only did Mr. Coulter say he knew who the Soldiers of Odin were and that they were coming, he argued he was supporting their free speech rights by appearing in their selfies. “People have a constitutional right to voice their opinions, and I’m not going to deny them that,” he said Wednesday. “I thought I’d give them the benefit of the doubt.”
Personally, though, I think it was Mr. Coulter’s Hugo Boss comment that finally sealed his fate. Asked by an Edmonton Star Metro journalist about a Press Progress report saying he had indicated his support for alt-right groups on social media, including “liking” a call for a Muslim ban in public schools, he responded: “I wish I knew I was a white-nationalist, otherwise I would have worn the 1930s Hugo Boss.”
In case you missed the Sartorial Report, the famous German fashion house founded by couturier Hugo Boss, an active Nazi who died in 1948, first made it big designing snappy uniforms for the German armed forces. Despite its sordid history, the company continues to operate under its founder’s name in upscale malls throughout the planet.
But enough fashion news. Observing the UCP react to Mr. Coulter’s embarrassing commentary was excruciating, even if you’re disinclined to support the party. It was like watching the proverbial slow-motion train wreck. You had to ask: What’s taking them so long? And why?
Before becoming an official nomination candidate, Mr. Coulter was vetted by what blogger Dave Cournoyer calls “the UCP’s supposedly rigorous screening process.”
At least UCP Executive Director Janet Harrington’s letter to Mr. Coulter yesterday morning left little doubt about the candidate’s fate. “We strongly disagree with your seemingly sympathetic assessment of the Soldiers of Odin and are frankly disturbed by your cavalier attitude taken to a hate group attending a United Conservative Party event,” Ms. Harrington’s letter stated.
“The incident has resulted in reputational harm to our party and its many members,” it went on, most certainly speaking the truth, although the party nominations committee surely must bear some of the blame for of its painfully slow response.
“We are also extremely disturbed to learn that you were knowingly aware that members of a controversial group accused of hate were at a UCP event, yet did not attempt to notify members of the constituency association immediately in order to protect the Party’s reputation,” the letter said. “You declined to note your prior awareness to the Party when the matter was raised with you on Sunday, thus further compounding the harm. It seems that you were knowingly deceptive on this important point.”
It concluded: “You acted recklessly and demonstrated a level of irresponsibility that is not reflective of the calibre of candidates the UCP is seeking. As such, the Nominations Committee has determined that you are disqualified as a nomination contestant for the United Conservative Party.”
So here’s your Hugo Boss cap, Mr. Coulter. Now, quick march!
The race to be the party’s candidate in the West Edmonton riding, therefore, has now been reduced to two: Leila Houle and Nicole Williams. Both young women have political experience. Ms. Houle was a candidate in the 2008 federal election for the federal Liberals in the St. Paul Riding and in 2013 for regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations. Ms. Williams has been active as a volunteer in numerous federal and provincial Conservative campaigns.
Mr. Diotte did not respond to a request to describe Mr. Coulter’s duties in his office, which it is profoundly to be hoped did not include clicking “like” under offensive social media commentary.
Commoners unwelcome at UCP swearing in ceremony
Meanwhile, the faux populism and elitist nature of Jason Kenney’s UCP were on display yesterday – but only for UCP insiders – as two new MLAs elected in last July’s by-elections were sworn in behind closed doors.
Like the curious incident of the dog in the night-time, it was the unusual lack of pomp and celebration at what is traditionally in Alberta a public ceremony that suggests the true nature of Mr. Kenney’s characteristic populist barking.
Contrast yesterday afternoon’s secretive affair to the recent public swearing in ceremonies of governments led by premiers Rachel Notley, Alison Redford and Ed Stelmach and you’ll get an idea of who values public participation and who wants a government of elites, by and for elites.
Even the most reliable mainstream media friends of the UCP were not informed about, let alone invited to, the secretive swearing in of Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and Donald Trump’s No. 1 man in Edmonton, and Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin.
“Wouldn’t the constituents of these two new MLAs want to know?” The CBC’s Michelle Bellefontaine Tweeted plaintively. I’ll speak on behalf of the UCP here: What do constituents have to do with anything?
J.E. Molnar
There appears to be some serious subterfuge and misdirection going on over at the House of Kenney.
As the United Conservative Party hops from one hot mess to another, the unmistakable conclusion we are all left with is while the recent flurry of discarded nominees have been purged from the race—they all still remain card-carrying members of the party, with their odious views intact. How can this continuing membership not be considered “not reflective of the calibre” of members/candidates the UCP is seeking? It sounds to me like Jason Kenney has some explaining/gaslighting yet to do.
David
I don’t know if it was Mr. Coulter’s rathet fippant Hugo Boss comment that finally did him in, but I suspect it was surely not helpful. I think the concern that with all the attention focused on him, the risk that some other past social media likes or comments might pop up forced the UCP to finally reluctanly triage here.
Mr. Coulter’s defence of free speech actually seemed to be rather mainstream UCP thinking and well explains how the Sons of Odin felt welcome at the event and seemed so well received. His refusal to participate in what I think is the poltical charade of pretending not to know who they were, of course wasn’t helpful once the UCP were caught out here on social media.
I am not sure it Hugo Boss will now be banned at future UCP events, but the Sons of Odin will certainly have to leave their unique and noticeable biker like outfits at home if they want to attend future events. All the better to help the UCP see no evil.
Of couse there will be no discipline for the UCP person who continues to misrepresent that the Sons of Odin crashed the event. One of the benefits of being the leader is you get to pick who is the scapegoats and this time Mr. Coulter is it.
As Hugo Boss understood the best survival strategy is to make the leader look good. Mr. Coulter’s saying embarasing things only made an already embarassing situation worse for Kenney and the UCP. As the letter from the UCP to him said, he caused “reputational damage” – a phrase that sounds like it came from a career poltician like Kenney. I believe in the Wildrose days it would have just been called a bozo eruption, but the party was more plain spoken then.
Albertan
What is disturbing for me here, is that in conversation with some of my right wing calvinist christian protestant Alberta acquaintances, and despite it being pointed out to them that the UCP is attracting white supremacist, racist, neo-nazi and hate groups, they still appear to be ongoing staunch supporters of UCP/Stephen Harper politics. The bottom line for many of them still seems to be money, #1, or believing that they have the dibs on what God/Jesus would want. They see the UCP as the savior to protect their wealth or their wannabe wealth, let alone pro-life and LGBTQ issues. This is why some of us have joked that there should be a dollar sign on the wall behind church pulpits instead of crosses.
Perhaps, the UCP is arrogant enough to still expect votes from these folks and/or, are counting on them not knowing what is really attracted to the UCP. Hopefully, the AB NDP, in particular, need to know that they need to clearly define this all during the upcoming Alberta provincial election campaign.
Thanks for this blog…the word really needs to get out there! Some of us certainly know we cannot trust mainstream media to do it. If they do, or start doing it, I might have to eat my hat.
Also, what is particularly disturbing for us is how previous generation members of our family were members of the Underground in The Netherlands fighting the Hitler Nazi fascist/dictator occupation. They put their lives on the line by housing/hiding families of the Jewish faith and Dutch railway employees who went underground because they would not run the trains for the Nazis. For us and our next generations, this will never be forgotten. And now we are seeing what appears to be the rise of this sort of thing again? Unreal……
Pogo
I know I fail to connect the old dried up stream of socialists out there in WTFistan, but here is a visual of what TFW Kenney OBE will bring to you. Don’t be afraid he says! Brand your crazy relatives and mount them on youtube! Who needs a safety net! https://youtu.be/1dgakoGbEMI
Brett
Notwithstanding Coulter’s views it seems clear that he does not possess even the most basic of political smarts and intuition.
This really calls into question the UCP vetting process. Other than perhaps fogging a mirror and not picking his nose in public I wonder how thorough this process really is.
Kenney and his senior UCP officials need to review this otherwise he could end up with some ‘real winners’ duing th next election and post election time.
No doubt Coulter will be welcomed into Fildebrandts new party. That will make two.