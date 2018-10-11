Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 7, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq

2. Starlight – Richard Wagamese

3. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

4. Attack of the 50-Foot Fluffy – Michael Boldt *

5. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

6. An Ocean of Minutes – Thea Lim

7. French Exit – Patrick deWitt

8. In a House of Lies – Ian Rankin

9. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

10. China Rich Girlfriend – Kevin Kwan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Power of Kindness – Brian Goldman

2. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *

3. Women Who Dig: Farming, Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World – Trina Moyles

4. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * + and Matilde Sanchez- Turri * +

5. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah * and Winnie Yeung * +

6. Food Was Her Country – Marusya Bociurkiw *

7. Lost Connections – Johann Hari

8. Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot

9. All our Relations – Tanya Talaga

10. Oil’s Deep State – Kevin Taft *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher