Alberta Politics
Author and performer Tanya Tagaq (Photo: Michael Hoefner, Creative Commons).
Bestsellers

Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction

Posted on October 11, 2018, 12:05 am
34 secs

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 7, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
2. Starlight – Richard Wagamese
3. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
4. Attack of the 50-Foot Fluffy – Michael Boldt *
5. The Flame – Leonard Cohen
6. An Ocean of Minutes – Thea Lim
7. French Exit – Patrick deWitt
8. In a House of Lies – Ian Rankin
9. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
10. China Rich Girlfriend – Kevin Kwan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Power of Kindness – Brian Goldman
2. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *
3. Women Who Dig: Farming, Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World – Trina Moyles
4. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * + and Matilde Sanchez- Turri * +
5. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah * and Winnie Yeung * +
6. Food Was Her Country – Marusya Bociurkiw *
7. Lost Connections – Johann Hari
8. Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot
9. All our Relations – Tanya Talaga
10. Oil’s Deep State – Kevin Taft *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Bob Woodward’s Fear leads Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list; Ellen Keith’s The Dutch Wife returns to top of fiction list

Related Post

Maia Caron’s Song of Batoche remains atop Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Maia Caron’s Song of Batoche remains atop Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Mar 1
This Accident of Being Lost and two others by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on Audreys bestseller lists for last week

This Accident of Being Lost and two others by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on Audreys bestseller lists for last week
Climenhaga / Apr 13
Gord Downie’s Secret Path tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction bestseller list; poetry sales appear

Gord Downie’s Secret Path tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction bestseller list; poetry sales appear
Climenhaga / Apr 27
Helpless Angels, Alberta poet Tom Wayman’s collection, tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Helpless Angels, Alberta poet Tom Wayman’s collection, tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Jul 5

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)