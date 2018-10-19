Made in Alberta – the Ray Martin Story by Ray Martin and John Ashton tops Edmonton bestsellers non-fiction list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 14, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. French Exit – Patrick DeWitt

2. Orange Shirt Day (children’s) – Phyllis Webstad

3. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

4. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq

5. Treaty 6 Deixis – Christine Stewart *

6. An Ocean of Minutes – Thea Lim

7. Women Talking – Miriam Toews

8. In a House of Lies – Ian Rankin

9. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Made In Alberta: The Ray Martin Story – Ray Martin and John Ashton *

2. Raising Grandkids – Gary Garrison *

3. Out of Line – Tanis MacDonald

4. Right Here, Right Now – Stephen Harper

5. Alberta Images – Daryl Benson

6. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

7. Dare to Lead – Brene Brown

8. Where Rivers Meet – Stephen Legault

9. Mamaskatch – Darrel J. McLeod

10. Buffy Sainte-Marie: The Authorized Biography – Andrea Warner

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher