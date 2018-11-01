For the Changing Moon, poems and songs by Anna Marie Sewell, tops Audreys Edmonton bestsellers fiction list this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 28, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. For the Changing Moon (poetry) – Anna Marie Sewell *

2. Want – Barbara Langhorst

3. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

4. The Boy Who Walked Backwards – Ben Sures * (children’s)

5. Unsheltered – Barbara Kingsolver

6. A Halloween Scare in Edmonton – Eric James *

7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline

8. Women Talking – Miriam Toews

9. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt *+

10. A Spark of Light – Jodi Picoult

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Maps, Markets and Matzo Ball Soup – Twyla Campbell *

2. Fear: Trump in the White House – Bob Woodward

3. Waiting: An Anthology of Essays – Ed. Rona Altrows and Julie Sedivy *+

4. Twisted Sisters: Synchronicity and Intuition: A Memoir – Patricia Dunnigan *

5. Made in Alberta: The Ray Martin Story – John Ashton and Ray Martin *

6. Homes: A Refugee Story – Winnie Yeung and Abu Bakr al Rabeeah *+

7. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century – Yuval Noah Harari

8. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben MacIntyre

9. The Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna Lemay*

10. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher