Edmonton mystery author Janice MacDonald (Photo: Twitter).
Eye of the Beholder, a mystery by Edmonton author Janice MacDonald, tops Audreys Edmonton fiction bestseller list

Posted on October 26, 2018, 12:34 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 21, 2018.

he lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson
French Exit – Patrick deWitt
The Mapmaker’s Wife – Christine E. Forth *
Lady Franklin of Russell Square – Erika Behrisch Elce
The Orange Shirt Story – Phyllis Webstad (children’s)
The Flame – Leonard Cohen
Women Talking – Miriam Toews
No Good Asking – Fran Kimmel *
In a House of Lies – Ian Rankin

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +
Waiting: An Anthology of Essays – Ed. Rona Altrows and Julie Sedivy * +
Fear: Trump in the White House – Bob Woodward
Right Here, Right Now – Stephen J. Harper *
The Power of Kindness – Brian Goodman
Relying on that Body – Matthew Stepanic *
The Spy and the Traitor – Ben MacIntyre
All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga
Educated – Tara Westover
Made in Alberta: The Ray Martin Story – John Ashton and Ray Martin *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

