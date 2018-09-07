Alberta Politics
Ellen Keith, author of The Dutch Wife (Photo: EllenKeith.ca).
The Dutch Wife by St. Albert-raised Ellen Keith leads Audreys Books Edmonton fiction bestseller list this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 2, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith
2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
3. French Exit – Patrick DeWitt
4. Women Talking – Miriam Toews
5. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
6. Washington Black: A Novel – Esi Edugyan
7. The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman
8. The Quiet Side of Passion: An Isabel Dalhousie Novel
9. My Sundays with Normand – Adéle Fontaine *
10. Starlight – Richard Wagamese

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *
2. The Archipelago of Hope: Wisdom and Resilience from the Edge of Climate Change – Gleb Raygorodetsky *
3. The Hidden Life of Trees: The Illustrated Edition – Peter Wohlleben
4. Educated – Tara Westover
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari
6. Kitchen Confidential: Insider’s Edition – Anthony Bourdain
7. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph
8. America: The Farewell Tour – Chris Hedges
9. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body – Roxane Gay
10. The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World – Stephen L. Brusatte

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

My Sundays with Normand by Adele Fontaine tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

