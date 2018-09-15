Alberta Politics
Ben Sures (Photo: Facebook).
Kids’ book by Edmonton singer-songwriter Ben Sures tops Audreys fiction bestseller list

Posted on September 15, 2018, 1:18 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 9, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Boy Who Walked Backwards – Ben Sures *
2. Outlying Voice – Parkland Poets *
3. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
4. Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan
5. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *
6. French Exit – Patrick deWitt
7. Starlight – Richard Wagamese
8. Not Even Bones (young adult) – Rebecca Schaeffer *
9. Gone to Pot – Jennifer Craig
10. Tied to Deceit – Neena Brar *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Seven Fallen Feathers – Tanya Talaga
2. Educated – Tara Westover
3. 12 Rules For Life – Jordan Peterson
4. Thinking, Fast and Slow – Daniel Kahneman
5. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *
6. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari
7. Power of Kindness – Brian Goldman
8. Red Notice – Bill Browder
9. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * and Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +
10. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The Dutch Wife by St. Albert-raised Ellen Keith leads Audreys Books Edmonton fiction bestseller list this week

