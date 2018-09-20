Alberta Politics
American author and journalist Bob Woodward (Photo: Wikimedia Commons).
Bob Woodward’s Fear leads Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list; Ellen Keith’s The Dutch Wife returns to top of fiction list

Posted on September 20, 2018, 12:42 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 16, 2018.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith*
2. Amma’s Daughters – Meenal Shrivastava *+
3. Push Back (young adult) – Karen Spafford-Fitz *
4. Unity Club (young adult) – Karen Spafford-Fitz*
5. The Orange Shirt Story – Phyllis Webstad
6. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*
7. Called Up (childrens) – Steven Sandor*
8. This Wound is a World- Billy-Ray Belcourt*+
9. My Sundays with Normand – Adele Fontaine*
10. Women Talking – Miriam Toews

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Fear – Bob Woodward
2. Educated – Tara Westover
3. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton*+
4. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
5. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson*
6. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *
7. How Do We Look – Mary Beard
8. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson *+ and Matilde Sanchez-Turri*+
9. Unhinged – Omarosa Manigault Newman
10. Trafficked Girl – Zoe Paterson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

