Rich Larson (Photo: Found on MyLifeMyBooksMyEscape.wordpress.com).
Rich Larson’s sci-fi thriller Annex tops Audreys Books’ list of Edmonton bestsellers

Posted on August 05, 2018, 9:38 pm
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 29, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. Sorry I was a little slow processing this one this week.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Annex – Rich Larson
2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
3. Little Wild – Curtis LeBlanc
4. This Will Be Good – Mallory Tater
5. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman
6. Day of the Dead – Nicci French
7. The Idiot: A Novel – Elif Batuman
8. The President is Missing – Bill Clinton & James Patterson
9. Next Year in Havana – Chanel Cleeton
10. Surprise Me: A Novel – Sophie Kinsella

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
2. Putting Trials on Trial – Elaine Craig
3. Calypso – David Sedaris
4. Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl
5. Women Who Dig – Trina Moyles *
6. Power of Kindness- Brian Goodman
7. Educated – Tara Westover
8. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson* & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +
9. Trafficked Girl – Zoe Petterson and Jane Smith
10. The Plant Paradox – Steven Gundry

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

