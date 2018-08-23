Alberta Politics
(Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics Geopolitics

Notice to readers: AlbertaPolitics.ca is closed … sort of

Posted on August 23, 2018, 12:01 am
23 secs

Notice to readers: I expect to be on the road for a few days and so AlbertaPolitics.ca is officially closed for vacation.

Which, as regular readers of this blog will understand, doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no posts whatsoever.

There may well be a few – mood and WiFi permitting – although it’s certainly likely I won’t be publishing at anything like my usual frenetic pace.

In addition, given where I will be, which will be revealed in the fullness of time, it would have to be a pretty big story to inspire me to commentate on Alberta politics.

My advice to readers who are anxious to keep up to date on the state of Alberta politics, and in particular who is seeking to be nominated to run in the provincial general election expected next spring, is to read my colleague Dave Cournoyer’s Daveberta.ca blog.

In the meantime, Dear readers, adieu! I expect things to be back to normal after Labour Day.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Hard to believe it’s been seven years: Looking back to 2011, and Election Eve 2008, with happy memories of Layton, Jack

Related Post

The United Conservative campaign strategy after Red Deer: Tom Olsen and the Wreckage offer hints

The United Conservative campaign strategy after Red Deer: Tom Olsen and the Wreckage offer hints
Climenhaga / May 8
Counting up the Alberta Party’s leadership candidates, real and imagined, so far: a partial list, no doubt

Counting up the Alberta Party’s leadership candidates, real and imagined, so far: a partial list, no doubt
Climenhaga / Nov 15
NDP environment minister, premier blamed for withdrawal of Senator Lindsey Graham from presidential race

NDP environment minister, premier blamed for withdrawal of Senator Lindsey Graham from presidential race
Climenhaga / Dec 21
Perfesser Dave explains ethics in lobbying and how to manage political marriages

Perfesser Dave explains ethics in lobbying and how to manage political marriages
Climenhaga / Jun 24

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)