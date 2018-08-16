Alberta Politics
My Sundays with Normand by Adele Fontaine tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Posted on August 16, 2018
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 12, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. My Sundays with Normand – Adele Fontaine *
2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
3. The Dutch Wife: A Novel – Ellen Keith *
4. Rooster Bar – John Grisham
5. Day of the Dead – Nicci French
6. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
7. Our Homesick Songs – Emma Hooper *
8. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
9. Noir: A Novel – Christopher Moore
10. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
2. The Power of Kindness – Brian Goldman
3. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +
4. Women Who Dig: Farming, Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World – Trina Moyles *
5. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice – Bill
Browder
6. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston *
7. Magnetic North: Sea Voyage to Svalbard – Jenna Butler * +
8. Trafficked Girl: Abused. Abandoned. Exploited. This Is My Story of Fighting Back – Zoe
Patterson
9. Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees – Thor Hanson
10. 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta: The Best Parks, Conservation Areas and Wild Places – Debbie
Olsen * and Leigh McAdam *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

