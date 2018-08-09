Alberta Politics
Author Billy-Ray Belcourt.
Billy-Ray Bellcourt’s This Wound is a World returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Posted on August 09, 2018, 12:11 am
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 8, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
2. Relying on that Body – Matthew Stepanic *
3. Dawn Through the Shadows – Linda Smith *
4. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
5. Y is for Yesterday – Sue Grafton
6. Terrifying Freedom – Linda Smith *
7. Rooster Bar – John Grisham
8. Dear. Mrs. Bird – John Grisham
9. The Rise and Fall of Dodo- Neal Stephenson and Nicole Gallard
10. Day of the Dead – Nicci French

REDMONTON NON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
2. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson
3. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson* & Matilde Sanchez – Turri* +
4. The Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna LeMay*
5. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
6. Educated – Tara Westover
7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson
8. The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs – Steve Brusatte
9. The Measure of My Powers: A Memoir of Food, Misery, and Paris – Jackie Kai Ellis
10. Original Highways – Roy Macgregor

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

