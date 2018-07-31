Alberta Politics
Well-known Alberta pollster Janet Brown (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
Alberta Politics Canadian Politics

Sudden closing of polling oversight group could mean Albertans never see report on botched Calgary polls

Posted on July 31, 2018, 2:32 pm
3 mins

If you were wondering about that inquiry by the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association into inaccurate polling that marred the October 2017 Calgary civic election, don’t hold your breath.

Publication of the inquiry by three panelists engaged by the national standards association for public opinion research companies was expected soon – until the MRIA issued a terse statement this morning announcing it is folding its tent immediately and going out of business.

Now the release of the report, mentioned in this space earlier today, is clearly in doubt.

“We want to inform you that the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association will cease day to day operations effective on July 31st,” the statement said. (That would explain why they weren’t answering their phones yesterday.)

“The organization will be formally wound down during the month of August. The Board of Directors reached this decision after careful consideration and consultations. The organization’s current financial situation leaves no other possible alternative. With a steady erosion of membership revenues and subsequent to the recent Annual Conference that left us with a significant shortfall, we are compelled to undertake this action.”

That was all they had to say.

This development, apparently unexpected by almost everyone in the industry until rumours began to spread yesterday, raises the question of what will happen to the report by the three-member panel, which is said by some who heard a discussion about a preliminary version at the MRIA conference in Vancouver last month to have been highly critical of some industry members.

Carleton University Journalism Professor Paul Adams, one of the three high-profile inquiry members, said this morning the surprise announcement leaves the panel “in a bit of a quandary.”

“We submitted the report in May, but the MRIA did not release it as we expected,” he said. “The panel hopes to consider how to proceed in the next week or so.”

Well-known Calgary pollster Janet Brown, who was interviewed by the panel, was critical of the MRIA. “This was an organization that wasn’t enforcing standards, and that was dangerous to the industry,” she told me this morning.

“Good riddance,” Ms. Brown said in a cranky Tweet.

Now we may not get to see the panel’s important report, she added in her conversation with me. “I hope that leaders in the industry who care about standards can regroup.”

A story just posted in iPolitics quotes industry insiders suggesting no one saw this coming. “Some of Canada’s biggest stakeholders and CEOs in the market research industry converged over a half-hour phone call (this) morning to talk about what’s next for market research standards and practice in Canada,” the story reported.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

The poll puts Jason Kenney’s UCP in slam-dunk range over NDP; the pollster has a bit of a history

NEXT ARTICLE

Respected community advocate and educator Janis Irwin to seek NDP nomination in Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood

Related Post

NDP ‘Bubble Zone Bill’ to protect abortion clinic patients and staff passes as UCP Caucus heads for hallway hideouts again

NDP ‘Bubble Zone Bill’ to protect abortion clinic patients and staff passes as UCP Caucus heads for hallway hideouts again
Climenhaga / May 31
The Annals of the Alberta Party: A mystery created, a mystery solved

The Annals of the Alberta Party: A mystery created, a mystery solved
Climenhaga / Mar 1
Don’t laugh or scream, but Jason Kenney is the Hillary Clinton of Alberta politics

Don’t laugh or scream, but Jason Kenney is the Hillary Clinton of Alberta politics
Climenhaga / Nov 14
No Progressives Allowed! No entry without secret decoder! UCP serves up private Pride pancakes only

No Progressives Allowed! No entry without secret decoder! UCP serves up private Pride pancakes only
Climenhaga / Jun 9

5 Comments to: Sudden closing of polling oversight group could mean Albertans never see report on botched Calgary polls

  1. pogo

    July 31st, 2018

    I’ve always marveled at the way meteorologists can ignore the finer points of sun and moisture. Is it a drop of rain, or the first of a deluge? Is it dry, or the beginning of desiccation? As far as the death of a voluntary association? I’d say, watch out! Fake news here we come!

    Reply

  2. David

    August 1st, 2018

    Hmm. These are the guys who said that Bill Smith had huge lead in opinion prior to the election, but Nenshi handily beat his challenger.

    Sounds like this pollster was simply predicting what the right wing wanted to hear in the hopes that it would influence voters to get on the bandwagon and vote for the guy who was reported to be in the lead.

    The report should be released anyway to help clear the whole thing up.

    On the other hand MRIA is at least killing itself instead of a slow death from its loss of respect.

    Reply

  3. David

    August 1st, 2018

    I’ve heard of sweeping things under the carpet but this seemd more like rolling the carpet up and taking it away. Howevet same effect i suppose.

    Reply

  4. Brett

    August 1st, 2018

    Standards?

    What standards?

    Reply

  5. Rod Feland

    August 1st, 2018

    Hmmm, maybe someone should conduct a poll on why or why not self- regulation does or does not work?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)