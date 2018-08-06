Will Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic tantrum provoke a moment of cognitive dissonance for Canada’s ‘ethical oil’ crowd?

Saudi Arabia has given the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to pack his bags and go home because, the Saudi Foreign Ministry complains, Canada is meddling in the internal affairs of the oil-soaked feudal theocracy by expressing concern in Tweets about its arrests of human rights activists, clerics and journalists.
Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Tweeted that she was alarmed to learn of the arrest by Saudi authorities of women’s rights activist Samar Badawi. Another Tweet by the Foreign Affairs Department urged the Saudis to release women’s rights advocates they have in custody.
The Tweets were a “major, unacceptable affront to the Kingdom’s laws and judicial process, as well as a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty,” the Saudis said, threatening to interfere in Canadian politics if this keeps up. With angry Tweets of their own, perhaps, or maybe a swarm of Facebook bots. They also recalled their ambassador from Ottawa.
In addition to the Saudis’ diplomatic frappé at Canada’s “explicit interference” in Saudi affairs, the Kingdom says it will refuse to sign any more trade and investment deals with Canada, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
So, here’s a bold prediction: This is going to make the heads of some Canadian Conservatives explode!
Seriously, what will people like federal Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer and Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney have to say about this?
Mr. Scheer is the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, whose sine qua non is accusing Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of messing up the international trade file by failing to get cozy enough with U.S. President Donald Trump on regulatory “harmonization” and not building that pipeline they could ever make any progress on fast enough.
Mr. Kenney used to be a big shot in the government of Stephen Harper, the last Conservative prime minister of Canada and the one who sold off the Canadian Wheat Board to a Saudi hedge fund. Apparently he cries and pounds his pillow every night now because he doesn’t have Mr. Scheer’s job. He’s still in a federal frame of mind, at any rate, and seems like he spends more time attacking the prime minister than he does thinking about Alberta.
Both men are big advocates of the notion Canada’s oil is more “ethical” than oil from places like Saudi Arabia – which Conservative supporters sometimes call “dictator oil,” or “conflict oil.” They argue, therefore, that people who think Alberta’s oilsands shouldn’t be developed because of their potential impact on the planet’s climate are siding with repugnant foreign regimes, you know, like the one in Saudi Arabia to which we sell billions of dollars of armoured cars.
Given the connections between the Canadian oil industry and foreign petroleum plays, this has led some cynical folks to call Canadian oil “loosely ethical.” Moreover, anyone who understands the Conservative Party position on regulation of corporations, which demand the right buy wherever they want wherever they feel like it, also gets it that the argument is “snake oil.”
Nevertheless, Conservatives are heavily invested in it. Credit where credit is due, it was Ezra Levant, founder of the Conservative Party’s equivalent of the Saudi Press Agency, who came up with the “ethical oil” squib, or at least popularized it.
So how will Conservative leaders try to square this circle? Will they assail Mr. Trudeau for mucking up our ability to sell Canadian-built Light Armoured Vehicles to the Saudis so they can attack their theologically non-conforming neighbours in Yemen and persecute minority religious communities at home?
Or will they accuse him of not being hard enough on the Saudis, the better to sell Alberta’s ethical oil though that ethical pipeline to Canada’s ethical tidewater they accuse the PM of taking too long to build?
They’re going to have a cognitive-dissonance moment for sure. But probably they’ll find a way to say both those things.
It must have almost killed them when their public opinion polling told them they had better side with the Liberal federal government when Mr. Trump slapped those “national security” tariffs onto Canadian steel and aluminum.
Lately, they’ve been showing signs of backsliding on their national solidarity pledge out here in Alberta. Perhaps Mr. Kenney can ask Devin Dreeshen how to handle this. The new United Conservative Party MLA’s history as a tout for Trumpism was held to be a good thing during his successful by-election campaign last month, whereupon he was named party trade critic in the Legislature.
Speaking of American national security, Mr. Trump’s latest ultimatum to Iran is strikingly reminiscent of Austria-Hungary’s ultimatum to Serbia in 1914, and we all know how that ended up. So if this one works as it’s apparently intended and starts a war with Saudi Arabia’s greatest regional strategic and theological rival, count on it that Canada will be put under enormous pressure to help the Americans defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and keep foreign competitor oil flowing through the Persian Gulf.
This would mean ordering young Canadians to sail and fly into harm’s way to save the feudal princes who are sending our ambassador home with a metaphorical boot mark on the back of his trousers today.
It’s not hard to imagine what Canada’s Conservatives would say about that, of course: Dictator oil? Never heard of it!
Bill Malcolm
That about sums it up. Well said. Conservatives as now situated in the spectrum of political opinion in our country will say anything whatsoever to gather a few more votes among the politically illiterate majority. They want their bread buttered on both sides, and if a bit slops over onto the crust, well that’s even better.
Of course, their need to socially turn back the clock to embrace the twits of the world who put down women and gays which includes the Catholic and fundamentalist churches, mean they’re regressing toward the Saudi position. But illogicality never bothered a Con if a personal buck is to be made. Look at Harper running around trying to buttress his personal retirement fund – just another Con who cannot tell right from wrong and what’s a bit of harmless treason anyway?
As for Saudi Arabia, well. If they had no oil, nobody would have paid them the slightest attention. But they do. The most barf-inducing incident I recall was when the lesser-spotted Dubya Bush flew into the place and it was hugs and embraces all around. “Personal friends”, he extemporized. About sums up for me that only money talks and to hell with decency or the citizens some right wing pol claims to represent back home.
Surprised Freeland stood up for the Badawis. Usually Canadians stuck in foreign jails get the barest help from our useless government of whatever stripe. Some second grade official is sent in with a melted Crispy Crunch and month- old copies of the Glib and Mail, a tattered McLeans from the embassy reception front lobby and a promise that everything possible is being done. Right. Say what you will, lock up a Yankee overseas, and the US gets tough. We sit on our hands. No backup unless someone senses votes, like harper’s Lebanon cruise ship rental adventure. Never felt Canada had my back when travelling overseas. So this is a welcome change, probably entirely temporary. Got to sell more jeeps to Saudis to conquer starved-out Yemen and return to being two-faced on human rights including our own indigenous nations and locking up 70 year old protesters against the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Saudi ire? Who cares? Fundamentally, I mean. They have a PR as well as human rights problem.
tom in ontario
So if this one works as it’s apparently intended and starts a war with Saudi Arabia’s greatest regional strategic and theological rival, count on it that Canada will be put under enormous pressure to help the Americans defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and keep foreign competitor oil flowing through the Persian Gulf.
Just what Canada needs, involvement in another regional war in an area posing no threat to the security of our nation. Nothing new, going back to the Russian Civil War 1918-20, Korea 1950-53, Persian Gulf War 1990-91, Somali Civil War 1992-95, Bosnia 1992-95, Kosovo 1998-99, Afghanistan 2001-20014, Libya 2011. Had Stephen Harper been in charge, countless Canadian troops would have perished in the 2003 American invasion of Iraq. As decorated U.S. General Smedley Butler said in 1923, “War is a racket.”
Geoffrey Pounder
Canada has left it to “conservatives” like Ezra Levant to define the ethics of oil. Small wonder then that the definition is inconsistent and malleable, depending on context.
So because Canada has a better human rights record than the most repressive regimes in the world (as residential school survivors will gladly attest), our asbestos, tobacco, and landmines are “ethical”.
It’s not ethical to buy oil from serial human rights abusers like Saudi Arabia, but it’s perfectly ethical to sell oil to serial human rights abusers like China.
It’s ethical to sell military vehicles to the Saudis, but unethical to buy their oil. Never mind that refineries decide where to source their oil. If Irving, Suncor, and Valero import oil from Saudi Arabia, it’s because refining light sweet crude is more profitable in those markets — and they don’t have the capacity to refine bitumen. The refineries made it clear that Canadian oil would not displace Saudi barrels, but the right-wing rage machine still blames the feds.
In light of rising climate change impacts (don’t look now, but our house is on fire), one may be forgiven for wondering whether any oil can be labelled “ethical”.