UCP rural crime proposal sure sounds like a call to bring deadly U.S.-style ‘stand-your-ground’ laws to Canada

I’m sure the United Conservative Party will say I’m wrong, so can somebody please explain to me how the UCP’s rural crime “task force” proposal to let rural property owners defend themselves and their property with firearms is not the same as the “stand-your-ground” laws in the United States that encourage gun owners to respond to real and imagined crimes with deadly force?
This particular UCP proposal to “combat rural crime” sure sounds like “stand-your-ground” to me. If it were adopted in Canada, whatever it’s called, you can count on it that many needless tragedies would result, just as they have in the United States.
Indeed, the idea is bad enough on its face – and so at odds with what we actually know about the reality of rural crime in Alberta – it’s tempting to describe it as depraved. More likely, though, it’s commonplace pandering of the most cynical kind to the fears of the party’s rural base – some of which are justified, many of which are not, and a few of which, like the document’s unsupported claim that most rural crime is committed by mysterious bad guys from the city, are nothing more than dogwhistle fantasies.
In Common Law, self-defence claims require people supposedly defending themselves to show they tried to retreat from danger.
U.S. stand-your-ground laws – which arise out of American attitudes about firearms and race – eliminate the legal necessity to retreat. The horrifying reality of this pernicious legislative trend pushed by the National Rifle Association is that it encourages violent vigilantism and incites firearms users to shoot first and not bother with questions, later or otherwise. In a 2015 report, the American Bar Association termed these laws racially biased and a “license to kill.”
The Journal of the American Medical Association reported in 2016 that Florida’s stand-your-ground law resulted in a 24-per-cent increase in homicides and a 32-per cent increase in firearm-related homicides.
Never mind the surging slaughter in Florida, though. One only needs to consider what happened to a young Indigenous man in Saskatchewan in 2016 and what an all-white jury did about it to know we are not immune from the same pressures in Canada if given half a chance.
The recommendations of the so-called UCP task force use imprecise, bureaucratic language to describe the party’s proposed policies. But it is hard to argue the intent is not the same as stand-your-ground.
After accusing the NDP government of Premier Rachel Notley of not doing enough about rural crime, the UCP document calls on the province to “advocate for Criminal Code reform by the federal government to clarify and strengthen the defence of person and property provisions …”
As an aside, this seems pretty rich, seeing as the UCP caucus in the Legislature voted No, twice, to funding for the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General that included budget for 59 new rural RCMP officers. But, give them their due, at least they didn’t hide in the hallways of the Legislature and refuse en masse to vote, as they did for the NDP’s abortion clinic safety zone bill.
A few lines later, the document urges the province to ensure “appropriate consideration” is given by Crown Prosecutors “to the following issues in determining whether the use of force in self defence … should preclude prosecution against victims of crime.” (Emphasis added.) The same section encourages the province to lobby for similar considerations in the Criminal Code.
Such extenuating circumstances allowing violent “self defence” by homeowners would include:
- Remote location
- Expectation of slow police response
- Failure of the alleged intruder to leave when instructed
- Evidence the supposed intruder is intoxicated
- “Threatening behaviour” by the alleged intruder
And just to be clear, we are talking about firearms here, as the report complains on another page: “Despite inadequate assistance from police, (rural residents) are warned about engaging in self-defence using lawfully-owned firearms, leading to people’s increased frustration and fear for their families’ safety.” (Emphasis added.)
It is said here this is tantamount to declaring law-free open season on anyone – perhaps even a lost MLA on a hunting trip – who wanders onto an isolated property.
If this ever comes to pass, don’t walk onto someone’s farm to ask for help with a flat tire – not without a Kevlar vest and an assault rifle. And if you’re going to visit your cousin Harry north of town, the one who don’t want no stinkin’ gun control, you might want to let him know in advance what time you’re coming over. And just to be on the safe side, make sure you speak passable English and aren’t feeling a little light-headed that day.
The supposed need for such a law is what the UCP document refers to in phrases such as “a disturbing increase in crime across rural Alberta.” This claim is repeated tirelessly by the many UCP cheerleaders in mainstream media.
The problem, of course, is that it’s not really true. Widespread opinions in rural Alberta notwithstanding, actual statistics collected by reputable agencies like Statistics Canada show rural areas have lower property crime rates than urban areas, and rural crime rates per 100,000 people in Canada are roughly constant, although property thefts are up. All Alberta rural crime rates in May fell 10 per cent, though, presumably in response to moves by the NDP.
The task force’s dodge to deal with this reality is to claim frustrated rural residents are no longer reporting crime to the police.
This is improbable, especially where injury, property damage, loss or anything else likely to be covered by insurance is involved. Insurers require reporting, after all. Nevertheless, it’s a conveniently unverifiable claim to back up the Trump-style misleading narrative being spun by the UCP.
Similarly, the report claims many rural criminals “are coming from urban centres to commit crimes in rural areas.” Where is the evidence for this?
There is none. What’s more, the facts we know suggest the opposite. Statistically speaking, you’re less likely to be assaulted by a stranger in rural Canada than in a Canadian city. You’re more likely to be assaulted by a relative in the country than the city. Rural violent crime rates in Canada are higher per capita than in cities.
Real crime statistics show the notion that rural crime is committed by people from cities is nothing more than a sly dog whistle. Most rural crime originates close to home.
It’s certainly possible criminals from the city venture into the countryside from time to time. But if you’ve heard of a case of this happening, it was probably in a Hollywood movie.
Another idea in the report almost as bad as its stand-your-ground proposal is allowing rural residents to create private security forces with official sanction – posses, more like, or armed mobs. We all know where that leads.
The UCP document is not bereft of good ideas. Alberta vehicles should be required to display front plates again, for example, although it would require a reversal of a negligent policy by a previous Conservative government.
Other legitimate but un-costed ideas like hiring more Crown prosecutors, collecting more statistics, developing crime-prevention programs, and creating a victims’ rights bureaucracy would be enormously expensive – and this in a report that cheekily and inaccurately accuses the NDP of both ignoring and “throwing money” at the problem.
The task force’s two members are Calgary-West MLA Mike Ellis, a former police officer who ought to know better, and Airdrie MLA Angela Pitt, who until recently was busy fending off a nomination challenge in her riding. They were assisted, the report says, by former Alberta Crown Prosecutor Scott Newark, associated with the neoliberal Macdonald-Laurier Institute.
A third member of the task force, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre, resigned from the UCP Caucus and the Legislature in February after it was revealed he had been charged with a serious criminal offence. The case is scheduled to be “resolved before the court” without trial on Jan. 11, 2019.
Needless to say, this document will be tossed into the recycler, where it belongs, if it ever gets to Ottawa. But it’s all part of the UCP’s cynical two-pronged strategy to shore up its rural base by claiming the Liberals in Ottawa and the NDP in Edmonton are not doing enough about rural crime, so we’re bound to keep hearing about it over and over again.
Sam Gunsch
Reality: Kenney’s UCP has been watching too many Bruce Willis/Mel Gibson movies… they’ve grown a Trump-like reality for their AB political messaging.
re: ‘probably in a Hollywood movie.”
re: ‘Real crime statistics show the notion that rural crime is committed by people from cities is nothing more than a sly dog whistle. Most rural crime originates close to home.
It’s certainly possible criminals from the city venture into the countryside from time to time. But if you’ve heard of a case of this happening, it was probably in a Hollywood movie.’
Christy Dewalt
Your just wrong – look it up. Rural crime is committed by urban persons most of the time.
Expat Albertan
If the UCP forms government, implements this strategy, and gets rid of the abortion clinic safety zone legislation, then what is to prevent abortion zone staff or patients to use this legislation to protect themselves from the very real threat of anti abortion protestors?
Rocky
Because women’s health clinics are in the city, silly. In the UCP’s twisted worldview, only country folk are allowed to behave like murderous thugs with a licence to kill. WHITE country folk, that is. Cuz, you know, they’re all GOOD people. City people will have to wait for underfunded city cops – their budgets transferred to the hinterland – to show up!
Expat Albertan
Depends – is the list of five circumstances cumulative or does any one of them justify standing your ground?
Bloozguy
“Evidence the supposed intruder is intoxicated”. I can’t see how such a law could be limited to rural areas….. “He was pissing in my bushes officer”.
tom in ontario
“Evidence the supposed intruder is intoxicated.”
OK Intruder, I got this here breathalyzer and my six-shooter.
Blow into it, and if yer drunk I plug ya, got it?
anon
Until we smarten up and end drugs prohibition, there will always be people stealing to support their drug requirements and organized criminals willing to provide the supply and suggestions about how to get the money. The UCP’s contention that we can arrest or shoot our way out of this is another example of their emotion driven thinking.
MAtt H
So we should allow junkies to legally do drugs? how will they pay for them? Will I have to fork over my tax money to buy them meth? I will defend my property with my firearm instead as it seems like you just want to protect your junkie friends.
brett
I believe that their policy has much more to do about the next election than it does about actually fighting crime.
No surprise whatsoever.
They needed to change the station after the last go round. Kenney somehow thought that Albertans would rally behind him when he started blowing smoke about the inequality of our country’s Provincial equalization payment system.
That talk seemed to disappear when the locals realized that Kenney was a senior Cabinet Minister in the Harper Gov’t and during that time had nothing to say about the program or the perceived inequalities of it. And neither did Harper.
Sassy
The NDP government has already started to help rural areas with this announcement in March:
https://www.producer.com/2018/03/alberta-introduces-new-rural-crime-strategy/ :
“Rural Albertans can expect more RCMP officers on the ground, more civilian staff and more crown prosecutors to fight crime in their communities.
The strategy, outlined by the province March 9, will cost $10 million. It includes 39 new officers, 40 civilian staff and eight to 10 crown prosecutors. As well, the plan includes tracking technologies for farm equipment and better co-ordination between RCMP detachments.
snip
One of the main focuses of the strategy involves four crime reduction units. The units will include officers who are specifically trained to arrest high-profile criminals and ones who are trained to do intelligence and criminal analysis. To ensure officers are on the ground, civilian employees will be hired to do much of the paperwork.
As well, the units will co-ordinate with one another to target criminal hot spots in the province. They will also work with Alberta sheriffs, Fish and Wildlife officers, commercial vehicle enforcement and conservation officers.”
I agree about the false accusation of thieves from the city being the major culprits. I suspect auto part chop-shops operate in a fair number of farm Quonsets throughout the province. Killer James Roszko of Mayerthorpe infamy was a local criminal with a chop-shop on his property. It’s common sense that a vehicle or machinery thief would not drive hours back to the city and risk being caught. Most country criminal gangs are rural-based and know the lay of the land.
The UCP gun proposals are extremely backward, but if they are so sure of the rural vote, I do wonder why they keep presenting ideas that would only appeal to their base.
Steve
What is wrong with standing your ground? A person can’t always run away from criminals looking to do them harm, nor should they have to. Why is the victim made to be a vicious criminal and the criminal made to be a helpless victim? It’s exactly these attitudes that give the criminals the idea they have the right to assault and kill others.
Expat Albertan
Nothing, if we’re talking about self defense. But that is not what stand- your-ground laws are about. They are about perceived threat and as soon as you bring this type of subjectivity into the mix, innocent people will be killed.
Mike
So you don’t know what the stand your ground actually does? Awesome man
Steve
https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/corbella-rural-crime-a-meth-fuelled-epidemic
Josh
Whoever wrote this is a jack ass, clearly the have never lived in rural alberta. Crime will go down because these thieves won’t be as likely too go steal shit when they know they can get shot with no consequences to the land owner. What good does hiring more cops do? Unless they’re going too hire enough cops so every person living in rural Alberta has their own personal cop that can be at the landowners property 24 hours a day nothing will change. The cops dont show up until the thief is long gone, all hiring more cops is gonna do is result in more people getting horse shot tickets like having window tinting. Just about every family I know that lives in rural Alberta has had shit stolen, my family included. They went threw my parents vehicles on one occasion, another time they stole my brothers $6000 dirt bike, they came in our yard one time, seen that the lights where on and peeled out of our yard. I chased them down and asked what they where doing, they had some bull shit story, guarantee they went out and robbed people that night, maybe they would have left if I was sticking my rifle in their face. Whoever wrote this is some city slicker dip shit who doesn’t know how too wipe their own ass.
Expat Albertan
Were people at home when they were robbed? If not, stand-your-ground laws will not have any deterrence whatsoever. You see, if people know that nobody’s home (as easy to ascertain as knocking on the door), it’s a good bet they won’t get shot robbing the place. I’m not a thief, but I’m pretty sure that’s how they do business.
Arron
The author is completely out of touch with rural crime . We (farmers) are unable to claim almost all thefts under $5000 and actual come out even. The home break ins and fuel theft is like a death by a thousand bites. Unable to leave teenagers and elderly alone in the houses. Unable to change the lay- outs of the farm yards to not tempt would be thrives from our hard earned and essential tools of our trade. Who actually gets a flat and can’t phone for help? What unprepared hunters are wandering around aimlessly and gets lost in the carefully plotted farms of Alberta? This isn’t 1990. This is 2018, the year of meth, fentanyl, organize crime and Kijiji. The numbers can’t be found for this crime wave because it is bigger than the system can keep up with. Either we give safe drug use sites for free for these sick zombies or we shoot them. We need the law on the clean working side not on the sick and deprived side. We are getting beaten back by the tidal wave.
Ttrvor
Ttrvor
What a stupid article with a bunch of stupid left wing idiots commenting. You sit there and live in your cities and towns and bitch and complain about a 20 minite response time? Get out of your shell and think about a 2 day wait time and thats even if they show up, usually its just a phone call.
And why must you fucking idiots always make it about race? Just had to emphasize the “white rural resident” didn’t you? You people disgust me, get a job, earn your shit and then sit back and watch people steal what you’ve worked for and while its being stolen and your sense of security in your own home is gone don’t even think of protecting your shit. Idiots
Matt H
Stand your ground and defend your property with force! CCW and castle law are the only way we can fight back against today’s methed up criminals. Alberta is pro gun and all shooting ranges I attend are booked solid with pistol and 3-gun AR15 courses exploding in popularity. We should be legally allowed to use these tools for our defense.
Kim
An article written by someone with absolutely no understanding of true rural living.
Rural residents, for the most part, understand the need to be helpful, because in crisis we need the help of each other. We have all had someone drive down our driveway, stop at the gate and walk up friendly like for help, and we don’t greet them with firearms.
We have also all had trucks full of young guys cruise slowly down the driveway, and take off, multiple times as they scope our place out. Maybe even take a loop around the shop or barn slow-like. Imagine how scary that is for a young teenager home alone because every one else is out in the field. Police could be several hours away, if they even have phone service at their ranch. That girl feels a lot safer at the prospect of being assulted by a group of men with a loaded shotgun in her hands.
We ask ranch owners to retreat. So we are telling theives they can walk onto any rural property and load up a rancher’s entire life without any fear because the ranchers aren’t allowed to protect their livelihood. Rancher needs their quad to check their cows during calving and can’t afford a new one? Too bad rancher that city folks don’t give a darn about, you aren’t allowed to stop that thief as he throws it into his pickup. How rediculous.
And its true, we don’t report to the police anymore. Why bother? The cops aren’t going to come out, and can’t do anything even if they did. Insurance you say? Hilarious. Many of us can’t afford insurance.
We feed Canada, and yet Canadians like the author of this article completely turn their back on us rural ranchers and farmers as we get victimized by professional theives who KNOW we aren’t allowed to defend ourselves.
Morgan McCallum
DAVID CLIMENHAGA. Nice how you were able to throw in the White privilege/all white biased jury thing. For a simple thief. Possibly a killer. You have no shame or morals.
Murray
How horrible, people being allowed to defend themselves from criminals that intend to harm or kill them. Those conservatives truly are evil, only criminals should have rights
Murray
Maybe all the rural haters can explain to this home owner why the criminals should have all the rights https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/news/rural-property-owner-attacked-with-bladed-weapon-by-intruders-olds-rcmp/
Gail
Regardless of statistics until we deal with the fact that people in rural areas are feeling much more harassed by crime than in the past nothing productive will happen. Claiming that rural people are ignorant of statistics, ignoring their lived-experiences, and fear-mongering over nothing doesn’t advance any discussion on this topic and simply drives them to the UCP as the only party not belittling rural residents.
Christy Dewalt
Completely off side and talking through your hat about things you don’t know or understand. Why should I retreat from what is mine. City dwellers have special consideration in home invasion? When your on my farm threatening my family, my children!, maybe shooting at my dogs, my calves or my horses this isn’t “property”. These are living things, unreplaceable things. The law doesn’t put up with invaders to work offices – why is my “office” any different? I can’t get help – why should farm families fear for there lives, there livings and there livelyhood. Insurance – are you on glue – farmers can’t inaure everything. Further allot of the farmers who have been hit multiple times (yes the thugs come back) are being refused insurance. This is our land, our home and when a stranger steps into int they should know it and have respect for it. I absoluetly feel I NEED the right to protect what is mine. You know the RCMP can’t respond quickly enough.
Nate
All of Canada needs castle doctrine laws. There is no excuse for the government to dictate that you can not defend yourself. That is effectively what the current system does. Legally you are allowed self defense. But you better have hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay in legal fees once you do. castle doctrine doesn’t really give you more rights as much as it clarifies it. As well as allowing you to defend your children. When you need help now the police are only an hour plus away.
Daryl Michael Hicks
You should have the right in Rural areas to protect your property and family within reason if there is a threat given police response times. A lot of people think you don’t need guns to protect your property, you just need god in your life. Well I will tell you what! If there is a property or home invasion on your rural property and they have a loaded rifle in the front seat and outnumber you and your family members, you will be praying to god that someone with a gun shows up.
For Rural homeowners wanting to defend their properties, maybe put fourth legislation that requires them to take a defense course and deem what is reasonable use of force.