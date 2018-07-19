This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt spends another week atop Audreys Books’ Edmonton fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 2, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

2. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

3. The Girl Who Drank the Moon – Kelly Barnhill

4. The Power – Naomi Alderman

5. An Ocean of Minutes – Thea Lim

6. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

7. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *

8. The Figgs – Ali Bryan * +

9. All the Ever Afters- Danielle Teller

10. The Perfect Nanny – Leila Slimani

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Project E: Etiquette on Public Transit – Michele Goodison *

2. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +

3. Women in Criminal Justice – William Trudell & Lorene Shyba * +

4. Hillbilly Elegy – J.D. Vance

5. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

6. Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road – Kate Harris

7. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Harari

8. Forgiveness – Mark Sakamoto

9. Fascism: A Warning – Madeleine Albright

10. First, We Make the Beast Beautiful – Sarah Wilson

*Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher