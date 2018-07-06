This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt remains at top of Audreys Books’ Edmonton fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 2, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound Is A World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

2. Believing is not the Same as Being Saved – Lisa Martin * +

3. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

4. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *

5. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

6. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

7. The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman

8. Fragile Things – Neil Gaiman

9. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

10. Less – Andrew Sean Greer

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * and Matilde Sanchez-Turri *

2. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

3. Enlightenment Now – Steven Pinker

4. The Plant Paradox – Steven Gundry

5. Fascism: A Warning – Madeleine Albright

6. Calypso – David Sedaris

7. Heart Berries – Terese Marie Mailhot

8. Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

9. Rub of Time – Martin Amis

10. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher