Author Billy-Ray Belcourt.
Perennial Audreys fiction bestseller Billy-Ray Belcourt leads again with This Wound is a World

Posted on July 26, 2018, 1:07 am
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 22, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
2. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje
3. The Day of the Dead – Nicci French
4. Less – Andrew Sean Greer
5. The President is Missing – Bill Clinton & James Patterson
6. The Melody – Jim Crace
7. The Red-Haired Woman – Orhan Pamuk
8. The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena
9. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
10. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kitchen Confidential – Anthony Bourdain
2. Putting Trials on Trial – Elaine Craig
3. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * & Matilde Sanchez-Turri * +
4. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson
5. The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story – Ramzy Baroud
6. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari
7. Shrewed – Elizabeth Renzetti
8. Robin – Dave Itzkoff
9. Embers – Richard Wagamese
10. Secret Sister- Cherry Durbin

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

CORRECTION: Last week’s list was for the week ended July 15. An incorrect date was used, for a spell. DJC

