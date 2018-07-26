Nothing has changed since February except that Canada now really does own the Trans Mountain Pipeline – so keep it public!

If the Trans Mountain Pipeline is so essential to the economic wellbeing of Canada and the price of Alberta bitumen is going to rise dramatically as a result of our ability to get that stuff to “tidewater,” why the heck is the federal government, having paid a premium to buy the thing, in such a hurry to unload it?
Seriously? I mean, we all know that nowadays all federal parties are lousy with neoliberals who unjustifiably disdain the ability of governments to do things better than profit-motivated private corporations – despite plenty of evidence that this is so. Not only that, but many of us are so propagandized by the relentlessly peddled fantasies of market fundamentalism that the idea of a nation taking on a task of national importance makes us feel hinky.
Notwithstanding all that, Ottawa’s new point man on the project, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, seems to be in an indecent hurry to dump the pipeline project, for which we Canadians have just paid Texas-based Kinder-Morgan Inc. $4.5 billion.
If the former Edmonton city councillor appointed to his new federal cabinet post by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month succeeds with that objective, I’m sorry to have to advise you, we’re all almost certainly going to take a bath, metaphorically speaking.
When government spokespeople say they have no interest in hanging onto the thing, even if it’s the government that ends up spending the additional $7-billion plus to complete the expansion project, sharp corporate buyers are bound to smell the blood in the water.
So it’s said here it’s time for Mr. Sohi and his fellow Liberals to take a breath and leave the pipeline where it belongs, under direct public ownership, or at least as a Crown corporation, as befits a major national public works program of strategic importance to the national economy.
Those of you conditioned to assume this is crazy need to take a breath too. Back in February when I first wrote public ownership was the only way to square the circle of massive opposition to the project on the West Coast and the elite consensus in Edmonton and Ottawa that it must be built, even insiders within Alberta’s NDP government thought I was, if not completely nuts, certainly going over the top for rhetorical effect.
So they’ve told me. And yet here we are!
Nothing fundamental has changed since I wrote “if an expanded pipeline capable of carrying diluted bitumen from north central Alberta to the West Coast is essential to the health of the national economy, and the survival of Alberta’s, then the federal government should build it and run it.”
I argued then that would, or at least could:
- Reassure both British Columbians and Albertans, including Indigenous peoples, regardless of their points of view on the specifics of the project.
- Ensure meaningful financial and environmental accountability, impossible with a commercial corporation.
- Protect good jobs, with fair wages, and adequate staffing to protect the environment along the way and on the coast.
- Holistically include environmental and coastal protections in the overall scope of the project without the temptation to cut safety corners to pad the bottom line.
- Restore to our national government partial influence over an essential industry it lost when it foolishly privatized Petro-Canada.
- Reassure Canadians outside Alberta this isn’t just a boondoggle to enrich a few well-placed corporate bosses in other countries.
- Possibly even ensure our oil sands activities did not trash our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and international climate change measures yet to come.
Plus, if those wonderful predictions about the “Asian premium” are true, it will make money for us all.
And without a doubt, handing the pipeline back to the private sector will re-energize the West Coast environmental movement to redouble its efforts to stop the pipeline.
That’s because for-profit corporations are simply not capable of putting the needs of Canadians and Canada’s environment before short-term profit. It’s a feature of the capitalist system, not (as they say) a bug.
the salamander
.. I laugh almost hysterically when media says ‘Justin Trudeau bought the pipeline’.. he did not. ‘We bought a pipeline.. yes Canadian taxpayers. As such we need to know if ‘we’ also aquired the liabilities of the entity and any requirements to remediate environmental damage. It seems Albertans and Canadians will end up on the hook to ‘clean up’ the tar sands tailing ponds and any downwind or downstream toxicity thereof. Alberta’s Premier suggested she would to like the province to have a stake in the enterprise ! Including any risks ?
The article link below may be a proverbial pail of cold water.. re the rainbow unicorn of opening up the vast Asian markets to Alberta Dilbit. No its not Alberta Oil, nor is is oil, nor is it traditional heavy oil.. it is a synthetic blend approx 30% highly refined diluent mixed with bitumin – a very granular product you could squeeze into a black ‘snowball’ and throw.. Thus we have Dilbit – often quoted as WCS Western Canada Select – Pretending Dilbit is unfairly ‘discounted’ Alberta Oil whose premium value will soar once leaving BC ‘tidewater’ and risking The Hecate Strait, Asia bound. Is that like shipping Alberta beef Sirloin to Asia and it becomes Tenderloin ? Like it transfoms into Brent or West Texas Intermediate ‘benchmark value ?
The article may be the best roundup re Dilbit prospects I have come across.. Ms Notely & Justin, Kenney too .. should have a gander. I understand new international rules or laws re fuel for ships are arriving.. which will also have an impact.. these re the various polluting chemicals or levels to be allowed in fuel for shipping. I do hear with proper coking, Dilbit is useful for making asphalt ! Whether that equals Energy Security For Canadians.. or Nation Building, is uncertain though
https://www.nationalobserver.com/2018/03/07/opinion/fatal-flaw-albertas-oil-expansion
Ron
“the price of Alberta bitumen is going to rise dramatically as a result of our ability to get that stuff to “tidewater,””
Ya, as basic Econ 101: the increase in supply always results in higher prices*
(Sarcasm alert)
Great deal for Texas oil barons
bay deal for Canadians taxpayers and all humans on planet
Ship solid bitumen bricks by rail, refine at home OR just leave it in the ground … there is plenty of conventional oil around.
J.E. Molnar
What’s preventing the Alberta government from purchasing and owning the pipeline?
If the government issued “bonds” to Albertans for a stake in ownership, it could help defray the government’s capital cost of the project. Research reveals “Victory Bonds” and “War Saving Certificates” were successful financial instruments during previous times of war. By providing purchasers of the bonds with a guaranteed yield (a decent ROI), $$$millions could be raised and control of the pipeline would rest in the hands of Albertans. Those dividends could then be paid through profits earned by the pipeline at a later date.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_bond
Bob Raynard
You argue the case well, David, especially the idea that government owners would be more conscientious about leak prevention. Although some people oppose the pipeline because of the greenhouse emissions of bitumen extraction, opponents most visceral argument is based on leaks. I would love to see a judge, when fining a pipeline company for a leak, direct the company to take the fine out of the shareholders’ dividend, so the shareholders could see what their company has done.
With regards to the idea that private ownership is always best, we are starting to see now that privately run driver testing may not have been the good idea we thought it could be.
Bloozguy
“Possibly even ensure our oil sands activities did not trash our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and international climate change measures yet to come.” ……”thought I was.. [completely] nuts”. Guess what.