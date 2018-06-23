U.S.-based Atlas Network, which has ‘reshaped political power in country after country,’ a funder of Canadian Taxpayers Federation

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a self-described non-partisan tax watchdog and taxpayer advocacy group once headed by Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney, has always been tight-lipped about the sources of its own funding.

This may be mildly ironic, given its vocal demands for transparency in government policy, but as a private organization that aggressively fund-raises for small donations – it claims to receive about 30,000 individual donations yearly – it is certainly within its legal rights to do so.

However, given the CTF’s tight ties to Conservative Canadian political parties and its vocal advocacy of policies those parties support – often coordinated with Conservative candidates through public policy pledges – it is troubling that mainstream media never seems to press the organization on this issue, and continues to treat it as if it were a non-partisan authority on tax policy.

I have asked CTF operatives on more than one occasion if they receive donations from foreign sources and have always been informed the group’s policy is not to publish its donors’ names, addresses, or how much they give.

You can read the CTF’s description of its privacy policy, wherein it claims to be protecting donors from being targeted by “government officials, petty politicians, agitated union activists and various other stalwarts of the entitlement state.”

As an aside, the CTF also has a page on its website devoted to defending the fact, first reported in this blog in 2013, that while it claims to be a large organization with more than 100,000 adherents, its only actual members entitled to see its financial reports are the five people who sit on its board.

No one is asking the CTF to give up names of individual donors, of course. Most of them are doubtless sincere individuals of limited means who have been persuaded to part with a few dollars by the organization’s tireless fund-raising. However, the possibility an organization that plays an influential role in Canadian democracy is getting money from abroad is another matter.

So it was interesting while researching a recent post on the so-called Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Calgary-based organization that specializes in litigation supporting social conservative causes and headed by former CTF Alberta director John Carpay, to learn the CTF receives funds from the Arlington, Virginia-based Atlas Network.

The Atlas Network – previously known as the Atlas Economic Research Foundation – was founded in 1981 by Antony Fisher. The wealthy far-right Briton bankrolled market-fundamentalist think tanks in several countries, including the Fraser Institute in Canada. Knighted by Margaret Thatcher’s government a month before his death in 1988, Sir Antony was one of the most influential figures in the establishment of the libertarian Internationale that now dominates conservative parties around the world.

From its headquarters in the Washington suburb, the Atlas Network is an international conduit for right-wing cash, funnelling money to 485 market-fundamentalist and social conservative “partners” in 95 countries, according to its website. Recipients of Atlas funds include a dozen entities in Canada

Checking a reference that the JCCF had received funds from the group, lo and behold, there was confirmation on the Atlas Network website that the CTF has too.

Of course, we don’t know how much the CTF receives from the Atlas Network, or whether it receives money from other foreign sources, but we can now say with confidence the CTF is supported by right-wing U.S. money.

Since we are nowadays in a lather about the threat of Russian interference in North American and Western European democracy through the use of social media and domestic fifth columnists, not to mention the efforts of foreign environmentalists, perhaps we should also be looking at the pernicious influence on Canadian democracy of well-financed right-wing ideological groups from other countries such as the Atlas Network.

According to a report last year in The Intercept, the Atlas Network “has reshaped political power in country after country,” and “has also operated as a quiet extension of U.S. foreign policy.”

The report by journalist Lee Fang, notes that the Atlas Network is financed, in turn, by foundations run by the notorious Koch Brothers. The Intercept journalist said think tanks in Latin America associated with Atlas have received “quiet funding from the State Department and the National Endowment for Democracy, a critical arm of American soft power.”

Atlas is said to have distributed about $5 million US to groups it supports worldwide in 2016.

According to the Atlas website, it helps finance a dozen Canadian organizations – half of them market-fundamentalist think tanks including the Fraser Institute, whose never-ending stream of press releases attacking public policy by Liberal and NDP governments shows up in uncritical mainstream news coverage virtually daily.

Two more are litigation groups specializing in right wing causes – both of which have appropriated the initials CCF. Another appears to be a society devoted to proselytizing the nutty cult-like beliefs of the so-called “Austrian School” of economics.

The final three are Preston Manning’s eponymous Calgary training centre for right-wing activists (whose former communications advisor now acts as the CTF’s Alberta director), the CTF itself, and an international organization of similar Astro-Turf groups that appears to be run out of the CTF’s offices in Regina and headed by the CTF’s current president and CEO, Troy Lanigan.

Most of the Canadian entities funded by the Atlas Network have been granted charitable status by the Canada Revenue Agency.

As for Atlas, in Greek mythology, he was the Titan condemned to hold up the sky for eternity, although often portrayed holding up the Earth. His figure is a favourite of extreme market-fundamentalists, used in the title of the daffy far-right “philosopher” Ayn Rand’s unreadable novel, Atlas Shrugged.

It is the view of this blogger that it’s time for the left to take back the noble figure of Atlas, condemned by an unjust pantheon of the celestial 1% to bear the weight of the entire world while they use it as their playground.

Canadian recipients of Funds from the Atlas Network, Arlington, Virginia:

According to its website, the Atlas Network, a U.S. based funder of right-wing market-fundamentalist groups that exerts great influence on politics worldwide, finances 12 Canadian organizations. They are: