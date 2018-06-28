Alberta Politics
Author Billy-Ray Belcourt.
This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt from the Driftpile Cree Nation tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Posted on June 28, 2018, 1:10 am
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 24, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Last week’s fiction bestseller, missed during a short vacation by your blogger, was The Home for Wayward parrots by Darusha Wehm, and the non-fiction bestseller was Women in Criminal Justice: True Cases By & About Canadian Women & the Law – Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, William Trudell & Lorene Shyba.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
2. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * +
3. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin
4. A Secret History of Witches – Louisa Morgan
5. Believing is not the same as Being Saved – Lisa Martin * +
6. The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas
7. The Alice Network- Kate Quinn
8. The Child – Fiona Barton
9. Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine – Gail Honeyman
10. Motherhood – Sheila Heti

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Food Artisans of Alberta – Karen Anderson * & Matilde Sanchez-Turri *
2. Women in Criminal Justice – William Truedell. Beverley McLachlin and Lorene Shyba * +
3. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson
4. Educated: A Memoir – Tara Westover
5. 125 Nature Hotspots in Alberta – Leigh McAdam * and Debbie Olsen *
6. Post-Truth – Lee McIntyre
7. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
8. Forgiveness – Mark Sakamoto
9. Hillbilly Elegy – J.D. Vance
10. Unmasked: A Memoir – Andrew Lloyd Webber

* Alberta Author + Alberta

