On Chesil Beach by British author Ian McEwan leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 3, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. On Chesil Beach – Ian McEwan

2. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

3. Midnight Line – Lee Child

4. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

5. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

6. The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena

7. A Tiding of Magpies – Steve Burrows

8. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

9. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

10. The Mars Room – Rachel Kushner

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Perseverance: The Seven Skills you Need to Survive, Thrive, and accomplish more than you ever imagined – Tim Hague

2. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Alan Smith and Nicola Koper *

3. Summer of the Horse – Donna Kane

4. A Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna LeMay *

5. The Power of Kindness- Brian Goldman

6. 125 Nature Hot Spots In Alberta – Leigh McAdam and Debbie Olsen *

7. Educated – Tara Westover

8. Gut – Giulia Enders

9. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung * +

10. Feast: Food of the Islamic World – Anissa Helou

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher