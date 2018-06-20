Group making incendiary ‘ideological sex clubs’ claim about Gay-Straight Alliances has history of backing social conservative causes

As was widely reported yesterday, a judge of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench will begin hearing arguments in Medicine Hat today in a legal effort by a social conservative group to upend the Alberta law that prevents schools from informing parents when students join a gay-straight alliance.
The claim by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the group bringing the court challenge on behalf of 25 of religious schools, that GSAs are nothing more than “ideological sex clubs” certainly captured headlines in Alberta yesterday.
But the legal case it is advancing is arguably designed not so much to protect the rights of parents as to drive gay-straight alliances right out of all Alberta schools, since few students will join GSAs if they are at risk of being outed to their parents.
This befits an organization that is part of a network of social conservative groups that consistently supports the Conservative Party of Canada and its provincial offshoots, and attempts to push the window of acceptable discourse in Canada ever farther to the social conservative right.
Indeed, the law now being challenged by the JCCF was passed last year by Alberta’s NDP government in part in response to statements by United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney that he believed schools should be able to inform parents their children have joined GSAs, causing fears for the safety of such students.
The JCCF describes itself on its website as “a voice for freedom in Canada’s courtrooms,” and says its mission is “to defend the constitutional freedoms of Canadians through litigation and education.”
In reality, however, the JCCF only supports certain freedoms. For example, it would support the freedom of religious groups to engage in behaviour many of us would define as discriminating against members of the LGBTQ community, but not necessarily the right to be free from such discrimination.
Its social conservative leanings are quite clear from the types of cases it has championed since it was established in 2010, among them:
- Defending campus anti-abortion groups that have been denied status as clubs at Canadian universities or that engage in actions deemed offensive by other students
- Representing a “men’s rights” group that was denied club status at Ryerson University in Toronto
- Supporting the unsuccessful effort by British Columbia’s evangelical Trinity Western University to force provincial law societies to admit graduates of its law program despite a policy requiring students to live a supposedly Christian lifestyle, as defined by the institution
- Sued the Ottawa Public Library to allow a group to show a video described by opponents as Islamophobic on its premises
- Forcing the St. Catherines Public Library in Ontario to distribute a community newsletter that accused “Apostates and Atheists” of trying “to install their undemocratic rule of terror”
- Defence of physicians who wish to deny access to medical procedures, or even refuse to provide information about them, if they believe they violate their personal religious convictions
- Representing a “human rights advocacy” organization that wanted to make controversial claims about the Islamic religion in transit advertisements in Edmonton
- Legal support for individuals challenging public health insurance so they can have the right to pay extra to jump the queue for health care in Canada
- Support for a Manitoba marriage commissioner who refused to perform marriage ceremonies for same-sex couples
A significant number of the group’s current cases involve support for anti-abortion groups and individuals as well as for groups and individuals opposed to efforts to protect the rights of LGBTQ community members.
The group also publishes an annual document it calls a “Campus Freedom Index” that purports to measure the state of freedom of expression on Canadian campuses. The list makes a particular bugbear of student unions at Canadian universities for, among other things, adopting “political positions on issues not directly related to their mandates.”
The JCCF was founded by Calgary lawyer John Carpay, a former Wildrose Party and Reform Party candidate, as well as a former Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Mr. Carpay is beloved by right-wing publications like the National Post, which provides him with a prominent platform for his social conservative views.
The JCCF’s board and advisors listed on its website include the current president of the CTF, well-known right-wing journalists and academics, associates of market-fundamentalist think tanks, and a University of Calgary professor associated with the so-called Friends of Science.
The inflammatory term “ideological sex clubs” could have been lifted straight from a Tweet by Donald Trump, as befits the JCCF’s right-wing heritage. Unsurprisingly, the JCCF and its work have been endorsed by Rebel Media.
In the case of Alberta school GSAs, it is fair to describe such outlandish terminology as extremist nonsense, intended to obfuscate and not illuminate.
In reality, as the government’s filing in the case states, “GSAs focus on creating a safe space where students can socialize, be themselves, make friends and help other students understand the importance of being respectful to LGBTQ people.”
Bob Raynard
Since the current CTF president sits on the JCCF’s board, does that mean that the CTF supports an action that will cause the government to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees? Doesn’t that seem contrary to the CTF’s purpose?
Given how slowly the wheels of justice turn, I am wondering if the court case will still be going on in 10 months, when we are in an election campaign. This could cause even more contortions for Mr. Grassroots Guarantee, when it would be fair game to ask if a UCP government would continue to defend the law.
Jim
A window into what a Kenney led government would look like perhaps? Spending money on lawyers to try and change long resolved issues, only Kenney will be using our tax dollars.
This bill in my view takes the pressure off teachers, if I told you I would go to jail is a pretty good response. Of course my response would be perhaps you should get to know your child and be a better more attentive parent.
Alex C Polkovsky
“Idealogical sex clubs” is a strangely Freudian way to talk about a safe place to eat lunch. It bespeaks a strange worldview in which condoms spread sex, medical care spreads abortion, and peer pressure can make a boy think, “what if penis is delicious?”
I know people, I’m related to people, who oppose left of centre politics because secretly the NDP surely wants a Starbucks in every abortion clinic and an abortion clinic at every Starbucks. Those people would still have trouble justifying views like the JCCF.
“Idealogical sex clubs” sounds like a wall sign giving directions at the Vatican.
Simon Renouf
I think the “sex club” label was coined by none other than Ted Byfield, Alberta’s “Old Reliable” for homophobic bozo eruptions. Mr. Byfield recently blogged:
“These clubs are not confined to the provision of information and a place of social congeniality for “sexual minorities.” They will pre-eminently serve as missions to foster and perpetuate the forms of conduct which those minorities represent, and which virtually all the great religious traditions of the world denounce unequivocally.”
Mr. Byfield likes to tell people that Jason Kenney is his granddaughter’s godfather. As I write that I wonder if Mr. Kenney shares Gore Vidal’s famous lament: “Always a godfather, never a god”.
brian
John Carpay should be commended, not castigated for his past allegiances in the defence of liberty and freedom.
Let’s go through the list:
1. Anything can be “offensive” by anyone. It’s called freedom of expression and anti-abortion groups have this freedom as to pro-choice groups;
2. What’s wrong with a “men’s rights” group? Do men not have rights?
3. Shame on the Supreme Court for denying the basic freedom to private schools like Trinity Western;
4. There are things published against Christianity every day and no one complains – why should it be any different for other religions? Treat all the same, please;
5. What happened to the right of conscientious dissent? We shouldn’t be imposing popular morality upon minorities;
6. Again, what happened to freedom of expression? It’s a charter right;
7. We’ve seen time and time again that public health care doesn’t work and it’s time to move to a more market-driven, choice model of health care.
We need more people like Carpay to stand up for freedom and liberty for all Canadians!
political ranger
We’re still able to play cutsie here in Canada. We can pretend that we’re fine folks because we’re so polite that we would never say a contrary word. That’s all likely to soon come to an abrupt end, with bloodshed and sorrow.
For the record, I don’t stand for the alphabet soup of whiners and whingers going on about micro-aggressions and safe spaces. For those who want to stick their head up their arse – go for it – enjoy! There’s plenty of folks in these here parts who’ve done just that and seem to have a passably good life.
But this nonsense of going along to get along is not right. Never has been. These creeps, these cretins, these lowlife bullies and charlatans who want to proscribe how we live have to be called out. Pretending that we don’t know what their next step is; that we don’t know what fascism is; that these are just, at heart, good folks is going to tear down the very basis of our society. And civilization, as we know it, is not going to go without blood in the streets.
We got a taste of this with the incredibly ignorant and slow-witted Klien. But we had money flowing out of the ground for the taking so it wasn’t too bad.
Now, we can see how the Champion of the Stupid and Ignorant is lifting the stupid, the ignorant, the mean-spirited, the feckless, the whole smorgasbord of lowlife humanity onto the stage. Now, these people, who thoughtful, intelligent, well-meaning people ignored, stepped around and tolerated while building a better functional society, are in the legislative assemblies making their impulses part of the decision process. These people never met a rule they didn’t like, never missed a chance to bully or to take credit for someone else’s achievement. These people are the mob. They are the worst of humanity.
They do not make; they take. They do not build up; they tear down. They are not the beginning; they are the end.
Do not think that being polite to Nazi’s or ISIS or conservatives of any stripe will get you any favours. It’s only a matter of time. They will come for you too.