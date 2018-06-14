Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer boots Maxime Bernier, self-appointed chief party ideologue, from Opposition front bench

It’s hard not to feel some sympathy for federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, what with right-wing purists jumping all over him for canning Maxime Bernier from the Opposition party’s front bench.
In addition to being the normally ineffectual Mr. Scheer’s chief rival for the hearts and minds of the country’s Conservatives, who are agitated and impatient as a result of their expulsion from power by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in 2015, Mr. Bernier had appointed himself the party’s chief ideologue, keeper of the cold blue flame of the Canadian branch of the market-fundamentalist faith.
In other words, Mr. Bernier had become a complete pain in the leader’s butt, in addition to being an existential threat on more than one level to the prime ministerial hopes and dreams of Mr. Scheer.
Mr. Scheer comes from the social conservative wing of the party’s base – which is probably larger in numbers if considerably smaller in influence and cash than the neoliberal market purists whose standard Mr. Bernier carried. But so-cons require careful nurturing by a Conservative leader too.
However, his principles notwithstanding, Mr. Scheer is enough of a traditional politician, obviously, that he sees the sense in making deals and compromises – at least within the confines of the various streams of movement conservatism that nowadays dominate his party.
This was clear from his placement of Mr. Bernier as the economic development critic in the Opposition shadow Cabinet in the first place. It was evidence, at least, that Mr. Scheer saw sense in the political dictum a leader should keep his friends close and his enemies closer.
But when the ideologically dogmatic Mr. Bernier sandbagged him by publishing a chapter of a book criticizing Canada’s “supply management” of eggs, poultry and dairy products, which offends the Quebec MP’s market-fundamentalist doctrine, he didn’t leave the leader much choice but to sack him. To add insult to injury, Mr. Bernier had complained in his blog post that Mr. Scheer owed his 50.1-per-cent victory as party leader in May 2017 to “fake Conservatives” who joined up merely to defend supply management in the dairy industry.
That said, it’s fun to see Mr. Scheer hoist by this particular petard, which exposes the hypocrisy of the modern Canadian Conservative Party.
Canadian Conservatives demand heavy intervention in the market to protect the well-heeled dairy, egg and poultry farmers who support it generously – even in the face of daily attacks by the Republican president of the United States, whom they normally revere.
At the same time, they call for harsh market fundamentalism for the rest of us, especially those who live in big cities and own neither expensive dairy quota nor multi-million-dollar trust funds.
The supply management system itself is not as bad as its market fundamentalist critics claim and not as noble as its principal beneficiaries assert. Does it benefit ordinary Canadian consumers? Not really. Does it mean more Canadians can earn a decent living from farming? Probably. Does its special treatment reveal the Canadian right-wing to be craven hypocrites? Absolutely.
This is amusing, and even edifying. However, since all major parties in Parliament have basically the same position on supply management, it would not likely have become much of an issue – even in the face of Donald Trump’s screeches – had Saint Maxime of Beauce not decided to make an online political martyr of himself.
Here in Alberta, the self-appointed “Liberty Conservative,” Independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt, kicked out of the United Conservative Party by Leader Jason Kenney for similar insubordination and other political sins, swiftly emerged as Mr. Bernier’s defender.
He Tweeted Tuesday evening: “The decision to boot @MaximeBernier is insane. He represents 49.9% of Conservatives. If the Tories are trying to lose the next election, they are succeeding.”
Well, perhaps “insane” is a little strong. Indeed, it’s hard to see how a leader who wishes to remain the leader could do much but cashier a front-bencher gone rogue as both Mr. Bernier and Mr. Fildebrandt did.
But his conclusion that “if the Tories are trying to lose the next election, they are succeeding,” rings true, and, for the country’s sake, is cause for rejoicing.
Meantime, throughout North America, the battle between social conservatives who want to control everyone’s thoughts and bodies and market dogmatists who want to treat everything as a commodity continues.
Those who try to square that particular circle may look like hypocrites, but they often succeed – as the story of President Trump illustrates, if only by the flickering light of a tikki torch.
How this will play out is not yet absolutely certain, although the political success of “Nevada’s most famous pimp” on Tuesday suggests the likely trajectory of the story on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
“Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” said brothel owner Dennis Hof after winning a Republican state primary. “He found the way and I jumped on it.”
Supply management? Fuggedaboudit!
Bill Malcolm
Well, I don’t know about you, but hormone-free milk from undrugged dairy cows I’m willing to pay extra for. The Americans artificially force their cows to produce or else. I looked into this years ago. There’s more to life than cheap adulterated milk and having fanatic twits like Bernier leaping around like village idiots focusing on only one thing — price as the be-all and end-all of everything. Such people are dolts, period. One-trick ponies, and libertarianism is surely that by definition.
Scheer can scarcely put one cogent word after another, and if he’s ever uttered a profound statement, it has eluded my attention. He’s one of those dull people born conservative and who subsequently has never spent a moment on intellectual reflection, nor has it ever occurred to him that he should.
The Conservative Party is full of such un-introspective people. Those Cons who do get all defensively upset at their views being questioned and who have moderate native intelligence then spend years trying to point out flaws in progressive programs. They write dusty tracts while working in “Institutes” or “Associations” or “Federations” as if that meant their lack of profundity was thereby legitimized because they were paid for it. By some special interest or another – few Cons are motivated to work for free, unlike progressives on a mission to better things. Naturally, Cons offer nothing new and innovative in return, merely promises to roll things back to where they were before. Harper comes to mind, offensively so.
Then gasping and out of breath at the incredible effort they’ve put in tickling a few brain cells into moderate activity, semi-bright Cons expect people to vote them into power to screw things up yet and once again. And occasionally succeed at it for various reasons, except in Alberta where the masses’ non-thinking Con tribalism has been a way of life until recently. It looks to be making a comeback as Kenney preens around as premier-in-waiting, cutting weight for photo ops while staging wildcat walkouts from the Legislature but still expecting, of course, to be paid from the public purse for his absences.
That’s what I mean about Con brainpower – it’s absent of any logic but its own confusion, and its inability to equate its actions with say those of unionized workers who sometimes feel forced to act similarly in situations they regard as untenable. Cons and union workers acting in the same way? Say it ain’t so Jason!
That’s “hoisted”, not – “hoist by this particular petard” – I think, Dave.
William S.
There’s letters seal’d, and my two schoolfellows,
Whom I will trust as I will adders fang’d—
They bear the mandate, they must sweep my way
And marshal me to knavery. Let it work;
For ’tis the sport to have the enginer
Hoist with his own petard, an’t shall go hard
But I will delve one yard below their mines
And blow them at the moon.
Tango
The reason that the federal conservatives are going to lose is because they have moved away from the market fundamentalism that works for Canada and that Canadians want. People are tired of welfare schemes like supply management and they made the wrong choice in electing Andrew Scheer as leader, who is just liberal-lite.
Bob Raynard
Contrary to what Mr. Fildebrandt says, I don’t think kicking Maxime Bernier out will cost the CPC many votes, simply because the people aggravated by Bernier’s expulsion would have no other party to support.
brett
I think that it is also a sign of something larger. There has always been a fundamental split within the Conservative Party. It was held at bay when Harper was PM. He kept a tight ship and handed out lots and lots of duct tape.
The fissures began to show just prior to Harper’s departure. They have only become worse. This latest episode may indeed stimulate more unpleasantness.
Not certain why it is so important for everyone in the Party to agree with everything that the Party stands for. Just read an article about departing MPs from the last Parliament.
How silly did it get? One Consrevative MP, a committee member, recalls being directed by the PMO not to vote for an ammendment put forward by an NDP member. This is in committee, NOT in the House. The ammendment was to add a coma to correct sentence grammar. The reason why this MP was told not to vote for it was that the PMO did not want to be seen giving the NDP a ‘win’. That is how silly it became at the tail end of Harper’s term. That resentment is still felt by the MP’s who remain.