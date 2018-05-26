Alberta Politics
Richard Wagamese (Photo: Wikipedia Commons).
Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction

Posted on May 26, 2018
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and noir-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 20, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese
2. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje
3. Sign for the Migrant Soul – Richard Cumyn *
4. Rumi & the Red Handbag – Shawna Lemay *
5. Kalyna – Pam Clark * +
6. Mrs. Fletcher – Tom Perotta
7. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin
8. Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
9. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead *
10. Asking – Shawna Lemay *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Flowers Can Always Be Changing – Shawna LeMay *
2. Homes – Winnie Yeung * and Abu Bakr al Rabeeah * +
3. Operation Medusa – Major General David Fraser, Brian Hanington and David Richards
4. Trumpocracy – David Frum
5. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, * Nicola Koper and Alan Smith
6. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston *
7. I’ll be Gone in the Dark – Michelle McNamara
8. Higher Loyalty – James Comey
9. The Power of Kindness – Brian Goldman
10. Driving Miss Norma – Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

