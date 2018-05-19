Cobra Clutch by A.J. Devlin tops in fiction last week on Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and noir-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 13, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

By the way, my apologies to Audreys and the BPAA for missing the previous week’s Edmonton best-seller list while I was on the road in the Maritimes. Topping the fiction list that week was At This Juncture, by Alberta author Rona Altrows. No. 1 on the non-fiction list in the week ended May 6 was Journey Through Genocide: Stories of Survivors and the Dead, by Raffy Boudjikanian, also of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Cobra Clutch – A.J. Devlin +

2. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

3. Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin

4. Indian Horse – Richard Wagamese

5. The Sign for Migrant Soul – Richard Cumyn *

6. The Home for Unwanted Girls – Joanna Goodman

7. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

8. The Dutch Wife – Ellen Keith *

9. Then She Was Gone – Lisa Jewell

10. Stained with the Colours of Sunday Morning – Rayanne Haines *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston *

2. Death of Democracy – Benjamin Carter Hett *

3. I’ll be Gone in the Dark – Michelle McNamara

4. Higher Loyalty – James Comey

5. Educated – Tara Westover

6. Start with Why – Simon Sinek

7. Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn *

8. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

9. War on Peace – Ronan Farrow

10. Forgiveness: Mark Sakamoto

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher