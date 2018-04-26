Ten Cents a Pound by Nhung Tran-Davies leads Edmonton fiction bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 22, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Ten Cents a Pound – Nhung Tran-Davies *

2. My Heart Full of Words – Stef Guilly *

3. YEG Man – Konn Lavery *

4. Injun – Jordan Abel

5. Silver Apple of the Moon – G.E.M. Munro

6. Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo- Marlon Bundo and Jill Twiss

7. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur

8. Welcome to the Anthropocene – Alice Major *+

9. Alice Network – Kate Quinn

10. Lincoln in the Bardo – George Saunders

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston*

2. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph

3. The Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna Lemay

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. Dinosaurs of the Alberta Badlands – Dr. W Scott Persons IV *

6. Best Place to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Alan Smith, Nicola Koper

7. Metis Pioneers: Marie Rose Delorme Smith and Isabella Clark – Doris Jeanne MacKinnon*+

8. Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson

9. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan B. Peterson*

10. Heart Berries: A Memoir – Terese Marie Mailhot

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher