Kinder Morgan threatens to pull plug on Trans Mountain Pipeline; Alberta goes wild

PHOTOS: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in an old file photo of the author’s. Below: Opposition leader Jason Kenney, B.C. Premier John Horgan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a famous flag of the Texas Revolution.
Remember “peak oil”? Don’t worry about it. Nobody else does either. But last night on social media, Alberta appeared to be approaching “peak oil hysteria.” Peak oil pipeline hysteria, anyway. I expect we’ll get there today.
The proximate cause of this unusual Sunday uproar was Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s skillfully timed news release saying that if Canada can’t quickly come up with a way to silence political opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project in British Columbia, it’ll pull the plug on the plan by the end of next month.
Well, I’m putting words in Kinder Morgan’s corporate mouth. What the statement published at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon said was that the company “is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.”
The company explained: “Under current circumstances, specifically including the continued actions in opposition to the Project by the Province of British Columbia, it will not commit additional shareholder resources to the Project.” (Emphasis added.)
That, it is said here, is the crux of the matter – the demand by the Canadian subsidiary of Texas-based Kinder Morgan Inc. that, in effect, Canada needs to stop acting like a constitutional democracy and start acting like a petro-tyranny, or Kinder Morgan will take its pipeline and go home.
This, in turn, suggests Kinder Morgan’s lawyers have a clearer grasp of what B.C.’s constitutional chances are with its still-vague plan to enact environmental legislation to mitigate potential damage from the expanded pipeline than do most political commentators in Alberta, who have declared the idea unconstitutional without actually knowing what it is.
Alberta’s NDP premier, Rachel Notley, held a rare Sunday news conference at which she said, rather cleverly, “maybe the government of B.C. feels they can mess with Texas, and who knows, maybe they can, but let me be absolutely clear, they cannot mess with Alberta.” She vowed “serious economic consequences” for B.C. if Alberta doesn’t get its way.
Perhaps she will soon tear another leaf from the book of the Texas Revolution and hoist a flag saying, about all the stuff we’re going to cut off, “Come and take it!” Albertans who think that sounds like a good idea might not recall what happened on March 6, 1836.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumped on the fatuous rule-of-law bandwagon, Tweeting yesterday from Saskatchewan, “Canada is a country of the rule of law, and the federal government will act in the national interest. Access to world markets for Canadian resources is a core national interest.” This is ironic, of course, since Kinder Morgan’s complaint appears to be that Canada is acting too much like a country of the rule of law.
More credibly than inflicting economic pain on B.C., constitutionally speaking, Ms. Notley also suggested Alberta is prepared to invest in the deal.
Astonishingly, Opposition Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, normally a harsh ideological foe of “picking winners and losers” with taxpayers’ money, was apparently willing to make an exception for the oil industry. Sometimes, he said, “there is a compelling case for the state to come forward, using its credit, its financial leverage, to ensure economic progress. I believe this is such an instance.” Presumably they’re crying at the Regina headquarters of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The Twit-o-sphere then went wild, with many commentators happily calling for all kinds of dire consequences for British Columbia and accusing B.C. Premier John Horgan, also a New Democrat, of pretty well everything short of squirting deadly nerve agents at former spies and hacking the U.S. election.
For his part, Mr. Horgan said at his own Sunday news conference that “there’s the view of the government of Alberta, there’s the view of the federal government and then there’s the view of the shareholders in Texas. I’m here to defend British Columbians.”
Well, as has been said in this space before, if the Trans Mountain Pipeline really does represent an essential national interest, then it should be a national project.
As I wrote in mid-February, “if an expanded pipeline capable of carrying diluted bitumen from north central Alberta to the West Coast is essential to the health of the national economy, and the survival of Alberta’s, then the federal government should build it and run it.”
This, I argued, would reassure both British Columbians and Albertans, including Indigenous peoples, regardless of their points of view on the specifics of the project. It would ensure meaningful financial and environmental accountability. It would protect good jobs, with fair wages, and adequate staffing for environmental protection.
It could include environmental and coastal protections in the overall scope of the project without the temptation to cut safety corners to pad the corporate bottom line.
It would restore to our national government partial influence over an essential industry it foolishly gave up when Brian Mulroney’s Conservative government partly privatized Petro-Canada, a job that was completed by the Liberals under Paul Martin. It would make it possible to ensure Canadian oilsands activities did not trash our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and international climate change measures yet to come.
And it would reassure Canadians outside Alberta this isn’t just a boondoggle to enrich a few well-placed, U.S.-based corporate bosses.
So … don’t look for that to happen!
Lost in yesterday’s hysteria, meanwhile, was the fact many savvy observers of the oil industry have been saying for months the economics of the pipeline expansion were dubious, and predicting therefore that even without protests and talk of B.C. environmental legislation, Kinder Morgan would look for a way to walk away from the deal with its corporate pride intact.
Peak oil was the notion, much talked about in the early Naughts, that after a maximum point of oil extraction had been reached, the world’s economy would go to hell in a hand basket because there wouldn’t be enough oil to do all the stuff we humans want to do with it. Instead, it turns out the world’s economy has gone to hell in a hand basket because there’s too much oil to fetch a good price.
But don’t worry, everything will change again soon! In the mean time, peak oil pipeline hysteria rules.
I’m still trying to figure out why Notley, Kenney, Trudeau etc want to export the dilbit refinery jobs.
Both Notley and Kenny just admitted that the Alberta oil industry is a money loser that can’t survive without government welfare payouts.
“[Federal construction and operation of the pipeline] would make it possible to ensure Canadian oilsands activities did not trash our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and international climate change measures yet to come.”
Unfortunately, neither PM Trudeau nor Premier Notley has revealed a path to Canada’s targets that includes massive oilsands expansion.
Studies showing that AB’s oil & gas emissions are grossly under-reported continue to pile up. Which puts our targets that much further out of reach. First we need accurate reporting; then we can talk about pipelines.
The UN, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the federal Environment Commissioner issued warnings in 2017 that Canada is not on track to meet its targets.
OECD: “Without a drastic decrease in the emissions intensity of the oilsands industry, the projected increase in oil production may seriously risk the achievement of Canada’s climate mitigation targets.”
“…AB’s demand for a new pipeline has nothing to do with climate change mitigation. It’s about the oil industry’s—and perhaps Premier Notley’s—short-term interests, which are plainly contrary to a credible climate change plan.”
http://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/albertas-support-of-the-national-climate-plan-is-nice-but-hardly-necessary/
Increasing emissions without knowing our current output and having a credible plan to meet our targets is reckless and irresponsible.
What if the REAL reason is that it makes no economic sense for the company to go forward?
We live in interesting times for sure. Who would have thunk it?
Here’s what we’ve got. A UCP market fundamentalist championing state ownership of a private sector venture; a social democratic government fighting for the construction of a pipeline, while its federal brethren is pondering adoption of the “Leap Manifesto” with the sole intent to leave oil in the ground; a neighbouring province whose raison d’être most days mirrors that of its Alberta cousin; and a wealthy oil company about to throw in the towel on a lucrative pipeline project. If I didn’t know better, I would have thunk that hell just froze over.
“Astonishingly, Opposition Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, normally a harsh ideological foe of “picking winners and losers” with taxpayers’ money, was apparently willing to make an exception for the oil industry. … Presumably they’re crying at the Regina headquarters of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.”
The right-wing opposes subsidies EXCEPT when it comes to the oil industry.
In Postmedia papers, the Fraser Institute’s Mark Milke regularly decries corporate welfare — but on massive giveaways to the oil industry, he has nothing to say.
The silence from the right is deafening.
The mounting costs of climate change (including increasing wildfires, floods, drought, heat waves, insect infestations, etc.), oil spills, habitat destruction, air and water pollution, acid rain, ocean acidification, etc., far outweigh the oil industry’s contribution to public revenues.
The oil & gas industry is profitable only because it largely externalizes its health and environmental costs — a massive invisible subsidy. The industry is already digging into taxpayers’ pockets for mounting reclamation and cleanup costs.
Put a price on pollution that reflects its full costs. Price energy systems properly. Then stand back and let the market do its work.
Until then, we are subsidizing our own destruction.
Free-market advocates should support full-cost accounting and the removal of all subsidies.
That would mean $3.00 per litre for gasoline.
Ordinary Canadians would then finally begin to share the same devasting economic consequences that many Albertans, Ontario hydro customers, and the Alberta government are currently shouldering alone.
Green moral purity and clear consciences have been available to Canadians essentially free of charge. I don’t think that can last much longer. I also fear that Albertans are not going to go down without taking as many British Columbians as they can with them. The summer of discontent is coming. Expect to see shut down oil lines, railways and highways.
In BC we are resting a little easier and stand 100% behind Horgan who is quite modestly pursuing this in the courts (ie “using the rule of law, Notley and Trudeau).
KM is more worried about the protesters who (while using that fine tradition of civil disobedience, that folks revere Ghandi, Mandela and King for) are also backed by court action to challenge this. These dumb ex-ENRON thieves are just waking up to the reality of Canadian politics.
Funny – the same folks who fumed about the NEP are now calling for FEDERAL power to quash provincial rights.
” the economics of the pipeline expansion were dubious” .. Yes, reality catches up to KM & Alberta.
As to “peak oil” … it was focussed on “conventional oil” – you know, the “sweet crude” that costs very little to extract and refine and has a lower environmental footprint. We are about at that peak now … hence the unseemly rush to frack the unconventional oil and gas out of the suffering planet.
All our focus should be on transitioning to solar and wind while we attempt (low-tech) biological methods of rapid carbon-capture. As we are all hostages to the fossil-fuel nightmare we have created, we should use only conventional sources during the transition. (And tax away enough of the profit to clean-up tailing ponds & dormant extraction facilities like abandoned wells.
Oh, and we will not allow dilbit to ruin our coast.
So the Victoria’s dumping raw sewage into the ocean must enhance your coast then?
Dogwood, a non-profit interest group and large nonpartisan citizen action network from Victoria, B.C., had this to say:
“Kinder Morgan’s press release comes 24 hours after Grand chief Stewart Phillip and allies from across the province blockaded Kinder Morgan’s tank farm in Burnaby. Phillip called Kinder Morgan’s bluff – and the company folded. The Texans refused to call the police to arrest B.C.’s most prominent indigenous leaders, choosing to lose a day of work instead. Today we found out why. Kinder Morgan is bound by corporate logic. Its shareholders don’t want to lose money trying to build a pipeline through B.C.”
It appears that Dogwood, et al, will also be lobbying Premier John Horgan hard, to stand strong because they expect “Trudeau and Notley to unleash holy hell” on Horgan.
In the end though, agreed, it will be whether the economics of any fossil fuel project is worthwhile.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has been a regular on the protest picket for months now.
Watching Rachel and Jason trying to outdo each other at competitive hyperventilation, this neighbor in BC thinks that we need to send over some medics with oxygen tanks as a goodwill gesture.
Nice wrap, David.
The multi-jurisdictional, multi-resource aspects of this project always seem to be downplayed. It’s good to see all, or at least most, of the flags flying.
Clever ploy by Kinder Morgan to offload project costs on to AB taxpayers. If one pipeline company can get the govt to fund their projects, why shouldn’t they all? Privatize the profits, socialize the costs.
I’m flat out against TMX, but jeez, do I ever feel for Rachel Notley, very tough political position for her. I think she’s doing a great job (just not in BC’s interests) and Albertans would be crazy to elect Kenney over her.
The project was not financially viable, so I’m not surprised they’d pull the plug. Of course they want to blame it on an NDP government. Remember that May 2017 sale of stocks to the public where Kinder Morgan raised C$1.75 billion for this pipeline expansion – one of the largest IPOs in Canadian history? Now they will proceed to invest that tidy sum in other projects – a switcheroo to get funds?
As for the Notley Government’s idea of subsidizing this money-loser with OUR tax dollars – bizarre! I’m not sure what’s going on here. Perhaps she knows it will make no difference to Kinder Morgan’s decision, so why not offer? It also forces Kenney to show his hand. One positive: if a requirement for public investment is to look at “the books” and verify Asian contracts for the diluted bitumen, the truth behind the purpose of this pipeline will come out. I don’t believe the dilbit was ever going to Asia for refining.
Invite a wet, shivering dog and an Albertan off the porch and into your house and the dog will stop whining.
Pipeline benefits mostly revealed as hype by this former industry exec.’s analysis:
Ross Belot EXCERPT: ‘The strong likelihood of a slowdown in oilsands growth means Kinder Morgan’s estimate of the project’s benefits to Canada are no longer reliable. Yes, an expanded Trans Mountain line would be a cheaper way to get Canadian heavy crude to Asia, preferable to going all the way to the Gulf Coast first. But it’s not going to shift Edmonton prices. The whole benefit of the line will accrue only to those who ship on it — they will get their product to Asia cheaper. But the Edmonton market price will still be set by the last barrels produced that will continue to clear in the Gulf Coast.
https://ipolitics.ca/2017/06/07/when-facts-fail-you-trudeau-and-trans-mountain/
Why is this important? Because Trans Mountain will be a windfall only for the companies shipping on the line. And for many of those companies, the benefit will occur outside Canada — providing no benefit to Canada at all.
For example, Tesoro has a refinery in Anacortes, Washington. It was identified as a committed shipper in Kinder Morgan’s NEB submission. It has zero oil production; its whole drive is to buy cheap in Edmonton and back out expensive crude in its refineries in Anacortes or California. There is no benefit to Canada in such an operation; all the profit lands in the United States.
Similarly, if companies like, say, Shell ship on the line, they’ll buy cheap in Edmonton and then sell at a profit in other regions (a concept known in the industry as ‘arbitrage’). So a good portion of the volume moving will have no benefit to Canada.
How about the access-to-other-markets argument? Mexican Maya crude is moving now to Europe and Asia. Once crude makes it to tidewater, it has low-cost access to markets around the globe. Our crude is already seeing the effects of these movements to Asia because it competes with Maya to get into refineries in the Gulf Coast. There is no ‘new market argument’ here in today’s environment.’
https://ipolitics.ca/2017/06/07/when-facts-fail-you-trudeau-and-trans-mountain/
About a month ago, I wrote a letter to the editor of the Star Phoenix in Saskatoon suggesting after Trudeau said Kinder Morgan was in the national interest that if it truly was in the national interest it should be built and owned by the nation.
The editor chose not to publish the letter. Being a Postmedia paper they wouldn’t want anything suggesting public ownership to be interrupting the privatization message they continually promote.
I agree with you that things in the national interest should be owned by the nation. Apparently Justin isn’t following in his father’s footsteps (Petro Canada), but then he is only the pretty face of the Liberal party and not really calling the shots. That is the job of the back room boys.