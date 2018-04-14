Alberta Politics
Jennifer Quist's Apocalypse of Morgan Turner tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

April 14, 2018
Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 7, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Apocalypse of Morgan Turner – Jennifer Quist *
2. A Wrinkle in Time – Madeleine L’Engle
3. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline
4. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
5. Love Letters of the Angels of Death – Jennifer Quist *
6. Sistering – Jennifer Quist *
7. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
8. The Perfect Nanny – Leila Slimani
9. Milk & Honey – Rupi Kaur
10. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Forgiveness: A Gift from my Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto
2. Solve This! – Joan Marie Galat *
3. Seven Fallen Feathers – Tanya Talaga
4. Women Who Dig – Trina Moyles *
5. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson *
6. Precious Cargo – Craig Johnson
7. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
8. Oil’s Deep State – Kevin Taft *
9. Russian Roulette – Michael Isikoff
10. Firestorm – Edward Struzik *

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

