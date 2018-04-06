Changes are coming to AlbertaPolitics.ca – don’t panic if it looks different or new copy fails to appear for a few days

David Climenhaga 4 days ago 8 Comments

PHOTO: Some repairs needed to what we used to call the information highway. Expect delays.

Notice to readers of AlbertaPolitics.ca … the time has nearly arrived for some design changes and technical updates, which have the potential to disrupt publication of this blog, perhaps over the weekend or maybe a little after that too.

So don’t panic if this blog looks different when you open it next, if it’s not updated for a few days, if your comment isn’t approved, or if you encounter technical problems in the short term. In my experience, such bumps on what we used quaintly to call the information highway are inevitable.

The WordPress theme I have been using for about three years has grown long in the tooth and increasingly clunky behind the scenes. I hope, naturally, that readers will be pleased with the new look, and that the new design will work more smoothly for me within the content management system. Without, for example, causing all the photographs to disappear every time I change a featured photo at the top of a story.

The print will be bigger, to accommodate readers whose eyes, like mine, are growing old. It won’t necessarily be adjustable, as on some websites and apps, because this is a low-budget, one-writer operation, and it doesn’t have $42 million US to spend on a website like the New York Times once did.

Because I am working with a web designer here in Alberta, I may be able to make adjustments to solve particular problems that arise for readers more easily than in the past. Do ask, and I will do my best to help.

As for your reading experience, it is to be hoped it will continue to be an acerbic one.

David Climenhaga