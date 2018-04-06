A Wake for the Dreamland, by Alberta author Laurel Deedrick-Mayne, tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 1, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
2. The Rule of Stephens – Timothy Taylor
3. The Boat People – Sharon Bala
4. American War – Omar El Akkad
5. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline
6. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +
7. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
8. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo
9. Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
10. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows – Balli Kaur Jaswal
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Moving Forward – Michelle Holubitsky *
2. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson *
3. Heart Berries: A Memoir – Terese Marie Mailhot
4. In Search of a Better World – Payam Akhavan
5. Elements of Indigenous Style – Gregory Younging +
6. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
7. Embers – Richard Wagamese
8. Elon Musk – Ashlee Vance
9. Glass Universe – Dava Sobel
10. Measure of My Powers – Jackie Kai Ellis
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher
