A Wake for the Dreamland, by Alberta author Laurel Deedrick-Mayne, tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 1, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

2. The Rule of Stephens – Timothy Taylor

3. The Boat People – Sharon Bala

4. American War – Omar El Akkad

5. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline

6. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

7. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

8. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

9. Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur

10. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows – Balli Kaur Jaswal

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Moving Forward – Michelle Holubitsky *

2. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson *

3. Heart Berries: A Memoir – Terese Marie Mailhot

4. In Search of a Better World – Payam Akhavan

5. Elements of Indigenous Style – Gregory Younging +

6. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari

7. Embers – Richard Wagamese

8. Elon Musk – Ashlee Vance

9. Glass Universe – Dava Sobel

10. Measure of My Powers – Jackie Kai Ellis

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher