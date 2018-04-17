A Bill to Squeeze British Columbia Till Its Pips Squeak introduced in Alberta Legislature – but can it pass constitutional muster?

Is it just me, or is almost everyone from Alberta quoted in the media sounding a little overwrought these days?
Yesterday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Energy Minister Margaret McQuaig-Boyd rolled out Bill 12, rather tendentiously dubbed the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, the sole purpose of which seems to be to squeeze residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland till their pips squeak if they and their NDP government won’t get out of the way of Alberta’s demand for a fat new pipeline to carry our diluted bitumen to the Pacific Ocean, and pronto.
“We are very committed to putting pressure on B.C. to come around and focus on what this pipeline actually means,” said Premier Notley, who is also a New Democrat. This was presumably a reference to what she thinks will happen to gasoline and heating prices in the Vancouver area if Alberta launches the trade sanctions it’s been threatening against the province next door, which Bill 12 is intended to allow it to do.
Ms. Notley also told her news conference Alberta has a legal opinion saying the bill won’t violate the interprovincial trade provisions of the Canadian Constitution, the rules of the North American Free Trade Agreement or interprovincial trade deals.
I don’t know who the government’s lawyer is, but it’s pretty hard to believe legislation that permits Alberta’s energy minister to treat companies and jurisdictions arbitrarily and differently, launch trade boycotts of vital materials to other provinces, and fine companies that won’t co-operate with its embargoes up to $10 million a day won’t quickly run afoul of all three.
At any rate, we know the government’s lawyer can’t have been Joe Arvay, Q.C., the well-known B.C. legalist who handled Alberta’s “Enron Clause” case that ended last month with a quiet settlement with Calgary-based Enmax Corp. Mr. Arvay is otherwise occupied these days, writing up the reference question for the B.C. Government about whether it has jurisdiction over what goes through Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain Pipeline and what environmental controls it can place on the project. The impact of the reference question on Kinder Morgan’s sense of “certainty” is the proximate cause of this 10-week interprovincial pipeline brouhaha.
The question is taking a long time to draft, but at least we’re likely to know what it is before May 31, the day on which Kinder Morgan has said it will pull the plug on the project if it can’t get an ironclad guarantee it can be profitably completed.
For her part, Ms. Notley suggested that’s also the date the taps may start being eased shut on the flow of resources to B.C.
Meanwhile, Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney, who for weeks has been screaming at the government to do something just like this, appeared to be getting cold feet yesterday, now that there’s actually something on paper. Ummm, Mr. Kenney said, he’ll be reserving judgment until after his United Conservative Party Caucus mates can take a good long gander at the wording.
“We certainly accept the goal but we have to do our due diligence as the opposition to make sure the bill doesn’t go farther than it needs to,” said Mr. Kenney, obviously ready to duck and cover. Well, maybe he’d just had a blistering call from some oil company executive who wasn’t going to be told by any elected politician to whom he can peddle his dilbit.
As a legal strategy, I’m sorry to have to tell you, Bill 12 sounds like it’s on life support before it’s even had First Reading. But – who knows? – as a political strategy maybe it’ll work around here, regardless of the constitutional and inter-jurisdictional niceties, if Ms. Notley ends up looking tougher than Mr. Self-Declared Tough Guy himself.
Maybe this realization is what caused former Progressive Conservative Party MLA, energy minister and two-time failed leadership candidate Rick Orman to go right over the top, as it were, and demand yesterday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau call out the Army to crush B.C.’s “eco-terrorists.” This really is the term Mr. Orman used to describe well-behaved B.C. protesters like Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.
Meanwhile, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman sounded as cool as a cucumber on CBC’s As It Happens last night, calmly explaining that B.C. is doing nothing not allowed by the Constitution (a fact that is impossible to dispute despite a lot of hyperbole about the rule of law on this side of the Rockies), will obey the rulings of the courts when its pipeline question gets before them, and will continue to look out for the province’s environment.
He said he expects to disclose his government’s legal strategy within a few days.
B.C. Attorney General David Eby reminded Alberta that his government is pretty confident discrimination against another province of the sort proposed in Bill 12 really is unconstitutional and B.C. expects to take legal action against Alberta if it follows through on its threats.
It’s safe to say this is not the last time we’re going to be writing about this.
Hurtin Albertan
Is not turning off the taps and causing fossil fuel prices to skyrocket exactly what the more radical environmentalists want (and what the fossil fuel shippers don’t want)?
Why is there not more widespread discussion of the economics of the project particularly with taxpayers potentially having to underwrite it? With the world awash in oil that is easier to transport and refine, won’t Asian refiners, traders, etc. pay less for bitumen?
political ranger
… because my friend, the “economics of the project” only point to it’s unprofitability.
The only cash to be made on this by the second-string Enron gang is from gov’t subsidy.
Sam Gunsch
A new Belot column today discusses another new factor which will make markets for AB bitumen worse than just this: re: ‘Asian refiners, traders, etc. pay less for bitumen?’
EXCERPT: ‘Alberta heavy crude industry is not bouncing back. All indications are it is about to get worse in fairly short order due to this really earth-shaking shift in global marine fuel.’
https://ipolitics.ca/2018/04/17/emergency-debate-fails-to-tackle-simple-truth-no-one-wants-albertas-oil/
EXCERPT: ‘The stories told by Conservative members of parliament that Trans Mountain is needed to maintain jobs and create new jobs in Alberta is false. The crisis in Alberta, that investment has turned down, is because Alberta makes a high carbon, high cost, capital intensive, heavy barrel of crude in a world where low cost, quick payback, higher quality crude is growing almost exponentially. A new pipeline is not going to change that.’
Sam Gunsch
More current analysis why AB dilbit doesn’t need Kinder Morgan’s pipeline…
EXCERPT: ‘The new capacity from these proposed expansions — without Trans Mountain — is 1.7 million bpd. But with the declining oil market, Alberta only needs between 0.5 and 1.3 million bpd of new capacity by 2030 (and likely closer to the lower end). Bottom line: There is more than enough new pipeline space proposed without building Trans Mountain.’
That’s today from: Thomas Gunton is director of the Resource and Environmental Planning Program at Simon Fraser University and is a former deputy environment minister for B.C. who helped resolve the province’s “War in the Woods”.
http://vancouversun.com/opinion/op-ed/thomas-gunton-trans-mountain-pipeline-is-not-needed
Watson S
They already pay less for it; no matter how many shipping constraints are removed Bitumen is not worth as much as light crude or synthetic crude because it requires a more expensive refinery and more energy to turn into refined products.
That is to say even if we had 20 Transmountains, Dilbit would still not be worth as much as WTI or Brent. Synthetic Crude might get close though.
Scotty on Denman
It’s simply amazing how fast the tactics have left orbit. Maybe Alberta’s got some new kind of bitumen byproduct, a super rocket fuel, maybe?
Does this have something to do with Kinder Morgan’s self-serving deadline to get the pipeline project moving? Come to think of it, maybe that magic launching fuel is really political haunches jumping as high as an American oil company tells them to.
Orbital, in any case.
Bob Raynard
The $64,000 question: Is This Legal?
If it is, it could be considered a bold move, but with little political upside as the people it impresses are likely to continue to support their messiah, JK.
If it isn’t, however, Rachel Notley has just stepped on a landmine. I have a chilling, and all too clear, mental image of Premier Jason Kenney pointing to the millions of dollars lost on court charges and penalties that resulted from a lost court case, and saying it is an example of NDP mismanagement.
Really, it is pretty smart politically on Kenney’s part: push the NDP into a policy his base loves, claim credit for it, and then when it blows up after he is elected, blame the previous government for it.
I would certainly feel better if the announcement was made with a couple of respected lawyers on the stage, willing to attach their law firm’s reputation to the opinion that the Alberta Government has the constitutional authority to shut off the taps. Jason Kenney also claims to have found a lawyer that says it is possible to challenge the federal government’s authority to impose a carbon tax, so he will join the Saskatchewan government and challenge the carbon tax. Both endeavours seem destined to be money spent with no result, other than to satisfy the talk radio crowd.
David
The conventional wisdom that the Federal government has a lot of constitutional powers and the provinces not so much has been turned on its head a bit recently, as BC and now Alberta test the limits of what they can do under the constitution.
Initially Alberta seemed content to play nice, but now seems to be following BC’s example of stretching the limits of the tools in its tool box. The Alberta bill would certainly give the provincial government great powers, which ironically seems to be causing the UCP and Kenney to have second thoughts about it. Certainly, this is a government led vs. free enterprise approach, which is probably more consistent with NDP thinking than UCP thinking. It also seems to me to be an echo of what Lougheed said many years ago about the provincial government thinking and acting like the owner of the resources.
I think the assumption of many in BC was that there was little or no economic risk for them to challenge the pipeline expansion, as their existing energy supply was secure in the existing pipeline. However, the Alberta bill may turn this upside down. If the expansion does not go ahead, it may not be oil exports that are in jeopardy, but the existing supply to the lower mainland, if Alberta decides it is in its best interests to use it for exports instead.
Perhaps that is a price BC is willing to pay, but I suspect once the realization of significantly higher prices hits BC motorists, they may be less happy with the approach their government has taken. Of course BC can take Alberta to court, just as Alberta has already threatened to do to BC, but both know any court case could be drawn out and there is really no guarantee of victory either way.
Geoffrey Pounder
Is Alberta’s prime export oil or angry hyperbole?
With Alberta’s trademark over-the-top rhetoric, Orman fears eco-terrorists “who are going to chain themselves to graders and backhoes.”
Ooh! Scary.
Is Orman frightened by grandmothers who bind themselves to heavy machinery?
People who threaten their neighbours’ water supplies, economy and jobs, and public health. People who extirpate caribou and poison wolves. People who make climate change worse.
Aren’t they the real eco-terrorists?
Andy M.
“It also seems to me to be an echo of what (Premier Peter) Lougheed said many years ago about . . . acting like the owner of the resources.”
No kidding. Eerily so. It’s been remarked in this blog several times how Rachel Notley seems to be channeling the former PC premier. I do understand the political motivations, but, as I have tried to explain before, she does the memory of her father Grant no honour. A lone voice of sanity in the Alberta Legislature, Grant called Lougheed on his over dramatic display of Alberta aggrievement.
And, here is Rachel using a similar playbook to the one her father condemned so courageously almost four decades ago. As others have pointed out, these shorter-term political calculations may not end well.