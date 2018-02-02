Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo tops Audreys Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 4 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 28, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

2. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

3. The Perfect Nanny – Leïla Slimani

4. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

5. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur

6. In the Midst of Winter – Isabel Allende

7. War Cry – Wilbur Smith

8. Dark Saturday – Nicci French

9. At the Edge of the Orchard – Tracy Chevalier

10. A Wrinkle in Time – Madeleine L’Engle

NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Fire and Fury – Michael Wolff

2. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning – Margareta Magnusson

3. You Might Be From Alberta – Dave Elston and Paul Brandt*

4. Trumpocracy – David Frum

5. This I Know – Terry O’Reilly

6. Feeding My Mother – Jann Arden*

7. Truth About Stories – Thomas King

8. Whitewater Cooks:More Beautiful Food – Shelley Adams

9. Seven Fallen Feathers – Tanya Talaga

10. The Archipelago Of Hope – Gleb Raygorodetsky*

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher