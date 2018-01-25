In a Wide Country by Robert Everett-Green tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 21, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
FICTION BESTSELLERS
- In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green*
- This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+
- The Perfect Nanny- Leila Slimani
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*+
- The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
- Sunday Silence- Nicci French
- Woman in the Window – A. J. Finn
- Ready Player One – Ernest Cline
- We Were the Lucky Ones – Georgia Hunter
- The Boat People- Sharon Bala
NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- The Book of Letters I Didn’t Know Where to Send – Steve Patterson
- Wenjack- Joseph Boyden
- Seven Fallen Feathers- Tanya Talaga
- Fire and Fury – Michael Wolff
- In Search of a Better World – Payam Akhavan
- The Square and the Tower – Niall Ferguson
- Man in the Blue Pajamas – Jalal Barzanji*+
- Starving Ukraine- Serge Cipko
- No Shelter Here- Rob Laidlaw
- House in the Sky- Amanda Lindhout and Sarah Corbett
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher
No Comments