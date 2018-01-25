David Climenhaga 3 hours ago No Comments

In a Wide Country by Robert Everett-Green tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 21, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green*
  2. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+
  3. The Perfect Nanny- Leila Slimani
  4. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*+
  5. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
  6. Sunday Silence- Nicci French
  7. Woman in the Window – A. J. Finn
  8. Ready Player One – Ernest Cline
  9. We Were the Lucky Ones – Georgia Hunter
  10. The Boat People- Sharon Bala

NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

  1. The Book of Letters I Didn’t Know Where to Send – Steve Patterson
  2. Wenjack- Joseph Boyden
  3. Seven Fallen Feathers- Tanya Talaga
  4. Fire and Fury – Michael Wolff
  5. In Search of a Better World – Payam Akhavan
  6. The Square and the Tower – Niall Ferguson
  7. Man in the Blue Pajamas – Jalal Barzanji*+
  8. Starving Ukraine- Serge Cipko
  9. No Shelter Here- Rob Laidlaw
  10. House in the Sky- Amanda Lindhout and Sarah Corbett

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher

