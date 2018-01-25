In a Wide Country by Robert Everett-Green tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

David Climenhaga 3 hours ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Jan. 21, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

FICTION BESTSELLERS

In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green* This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt*+ The Perfect Nanny- Leila Slimani A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*+ The Alice Network – Kate Quinn Sunday Silence- Nicci French Woman in the Window – A. J. Finn Ready Player One – Ernest Cline We Were the Lucky Ones – Georgia Hunter The Boat People- Sharon Bala

NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

The Book of Letters I Didn’t Know Where to Send – Steve Patterson Wenjack- Joseph Boyden Seven Fallen Feathers- Tanya Talaga Fire and Fury – Michael Wolff In Search of a Better World – Payam Akhavan The Square and the Tower – Niall Ferguson Man in the Blue Pajamas – Jalal Barzanji*+ Starving Ukraine- Serge Cipko No Shelter Here- Rob Laidlaw House in the Sky- Amanda Lindhout and Sarah Corbett

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher